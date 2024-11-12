Martin Offiah has identified England stars Dom Young and Herbie Farnworth as potential targets for rugby union – and says the pair would ‘thrive’ in the sport off the back of Joseph Suaalii’s sensational rugby union debut.

Suaalii was sensational for Australia at Twickenham on Saturday in his first game of Test rugby union, grabbing the headlines as the Wallabies secured a dramatic late victory.

That has led to suggestions about the ability of more of league’s premiere talent potentially making the move to the 15-man code. And Offiah, himself a convert between the codes, says that two of England’s very best outside backs in Young and Farnworth could easily make the switch.

He also suggested that Young is already a player being monitored by the England head coach, Steve Borthwick. “I was at Twickenham on Saturday and what Suaalii did was absolutely ridiculous,” Offiah told Love Rugby League.

“I couldn’t believe he played 80 minutes was man of the match on his debut – but his performance underlined the value of rugby league backs in rugby union.

“It already looks like a fantastic decision by Australian rugby union to bring Suaalii across from rugby league. You look at what Bevan French has achieved in Super League and what a number of guys have done in the NRL – such as Dom Young and Herbie Farnworth – and it just shows how talented these guys are.

“They are leaps and bounds ahead of many rugby union outside backs in terms of physicality, pace and athleticism.

“Suaalii’s offloading ability is a natural skill which is so transferrable from league to union – as he showed on Saturday.

“Significantly, I think Dom Young and Herbie Farnworth have without a doubt a skillset that would allow them to thrive in rugby union and play for England – Dom on the wing and Herbie at full-back or centre.

“I know for a fact that Dom Young in particular is a player who Steve Borthwick is very much aware of because I’ve spoken to Steve about it.”

There is a long list of league converts to union and, while many proved a huge success, others have flopped badly and returned to the 13-a-side code.

Offiah added: “You could compare Young and Farnworth to the likes of Lote Tuqiri and Wendell Sailor.

“Even here in England, two of England’s greatest-ever outside backs are rugby league converts in two former Wigan wingers Jason Robinson and Chris Ashton. There’s definitely mileage in the prospect of Young and Farnworth crossing codes at some point.

“Rugby league’s influence on rugby union is huge and continues to be so – don’t forget the likes of Owen Farrell and George Ford before switching to rugby union.

“There is a lot of money in rugby union nowadays, especially where the respective international games are at, but there is also a free flow of movement between the codes.

“Rugby league is always looking to sign top players from a rugby union who may be suited to the 13-a-side code. I’m working at Wigan Warriors as a club ambassador and have passed on names of young lads who I feel have potential to the club’s head of youth Shane Eccles.

“One of them is my 16-year-old godson, Leo Rathbone, who was at Sale Sharks but has just started an extended trial at Wigan.

“Leo’s dad Gareth is a friend of mine who I met at the Hacienda in Manchester during the mid-1990s and he’s a talented young boy who already stands 6ft 2in.

“Wigan also recently secured Junior Nsemba, who is the best young forward in Super League, on a long-term deal and that’s great news for British rugby league. But the flow of talent between both codes is fascinating and will continue for sure.”

