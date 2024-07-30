Sam Burgess has agreed a contract extension to stay at Warrington Wolves for a third year, Love Rugby League can exclusively reveal.

The 35-year-old was appointed on a two-year deal when he arrived at the Halliwell Jones Stadium last autumn.

Wolves chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick last week told Love Rugby League that talks were progressing with Burgess over extending his contract into the 2026 campaign.

It is understood that an agreement has now been reached, with the news a major boost to the Wire as they look to win a first league title since 1955.

Burgess has taken his team to the Super League summit after successive away wins at St Helens and Wigan Warriors. Fitzpatrick hailed Burgess’ impact at the club last week, saying: “We’re building something special here under Sam.

“The squad is not too dissimilar to the group we had last year, so he’s certainly getting the best out of his players.

“Everything we thought Sam would do – in terms of building relationships and leading a group of men – he’s absolutely nailed and probably exceeded our expectations in some areas.

“He’s a force of nature – driven, passionate, full of energy and he certainly loves the players. Sam’s also got a genuine passion and interest in growing the game here.

“He’s been very accommodating with the media since coming to Warrington, as we saw when he agreed to be mic’d up for the Saints game on Sky Sports.

“It was full access and a lot of coaches would have been nervous about that.

“But Sam’s confident enough to show people what he’s all about and savvy enough to understand that this is what the public and supporters want to see.

“That’s a breath of fresh air and in the build-up to the Challenge Cup final he was very accommodating with the media and press.

“He’s been brilliant and really bought into the club and the town.”

