Wigan have been handed a major boost, with Bevan French to make his return from injury this weekend against Catalans Dragons, Warriors head coach Matt Peet has confirmed.

Star man French last featured for Peet’s side as they beat Leigh Leopards at The Brick Community Stadium on July 5.

The following week in training, in the run up to a home clash against bitter rivals St Helens, French tore his hamstring and was given an eight-week timeframe for a return to the field.

It’s been slightly less than that, and Wigan have won five of the eight games that the playmaker has missed, but he has been named in Peet’s 21-man squad to travel over to Perpignan.

Major Bevan French decision made as Wigan Warriors coach provides update

Flying out on Friday, the Cherry and Whites take on Catalans at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening (August 31), currently sat joint-top on competition points alongside Hull KR – who they face next week at home.

And Peet delivered positive news on French, confirming his decision as he said: “First of all, he’ll play.

“He’s been excellent, and when I say from day one, I mean almost from the hour after he got the injury in the run up to that St Helens game.

“We had a really positive conversation and spoke about how he could look after himself during this period so he could hit the ground running at the back end of the year.

“It’s almost like the game sometimes forces you into a rest at the right time, and that’s how he framed it.

“Hopefully, it pays him back down the line. He’s in good shape, he looks good.”

The 28-year-old likely won’t play the full 80 minutes in France as he begins his journey back to full match fitness, and Peet acknowledged that, while remaining coy on his plans for French on Saturday.

He simply said: “We have to be smart, but I won’t go into detail about the ins and outs.”