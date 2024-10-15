Wigan Warriors forward Luke Thompson will miss England’s first Test match against Samoa this autumn having been unsuccessful in his appeal against a one-match ban picked up following the Super League Grand Final.

Thompson played an eye-watering 76 minutes in last Saturday night’s showpiece at Old Trafford as Wigan beat Hull KR 9-2 to retain the Super League title.

He received votes in the poling for the Rob Burrow Award, which was won by team-mate Bevan French.

But come Monday, the Match Review Panel handed the prop a suspension, charging him with Grade B Dangerous Contact for a late hit on the passer during the Grand Final.

Luke Thompson discovers England fate as Super League Grand Final ban appeal verdict delivered

With suspensions carrying over into international fixtures, Thompson’s ban meant he would miss the first of England’s two games against Samoa.

And having seen his suspension upheld at a tribunal on Tuesday evening, that will remain the case, with the powerhouse missing the clash with Samoa at Wigan’s ‘The Brick Community Stadium’ on October 27.

The RFL confirmed the same with a press release which read: “The Tribunal rejected a challenge from Luke Thompson of Wigan Warriors against the grading of a Grade B dangerous Contact (late hit on passer) charge from the Warriors victory in the Betfred Super League Grand Final. Thompson is therefore to serve a one-match suspension and the club loses the £500 bond.”