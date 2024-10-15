Hull KR star Peta Hiku has successfully appealed against his Grade E charge following a controversial incident involving Wigan Warriors’ Junior Nsemba in the Super League Grand Final, and will now be free to play for New Zealand this autumn.

In the first half of last Saturday’s Grand Final at Old Trafford, which Wigan won 9-2, Warriors young gun Nsemba was left in a heap on the floor following a tackle which involved Hiku.

With Nsemba appearing to be out cold, the Robins centre lifted his shoulder – appearing to check if he was okay, rather than trying to cause any additional harm.

But as per the law, with Nsemba potentially injured in that situation, Monday afternoon’s Match Review Panel handed Hiku a Grade E charge of ‘making unnecessary contact with a player who is or maybe injured.’

Hull KR star discovers fate as appeal verdict delivered following controversial Super League Grand Final incident

As things stood then, Hiku was set for a lengthy ban – and would have missed New Zealand’s games in the Pacific Championships this autumn as well as potentially some for KR at the start of 2025.

But having become the first Super League-based player to earn a call up into the Kiwis squad for seven years, the 31-year-old has successfully challenged that Grade E charge, found not guilty of the offence at an independent tribunal on Tuesday evening.

Accordingly, he will be free to represent the Kiwis – with no ban in place.

The RFL’s press release confirming the same reads: “Peta Hiku of Hull KR has successfully challenged a Grade E making unnecessary contact with a player who is or maybe injured after last Saturday’s Betfred Super League Grand Final against Wigan Warriors.

“The Independent Operational Rules Tribunal found him not guilty.”