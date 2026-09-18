Leigh’s season came to an end with a whimper as they lost their play-off eliminator tie 26-16 away against Wakefield Trinity on Friday night.

Live from the press box at Belle Vue, our Leopards ratings…

David Armstrong – 4

The one time Armstrong got himself into the game, he scored a try in the last action of the first half. A frustrating night.

Innes Senior – 3

Senior produced a great recovery run to stop Lachlan Walmsley early on, but it was his slip which allowed Cam Scott to break free in the first place. Another who barely got into the game, though did score a late consolation.

Andy Badrock – 3

The intensity of a play-off game was too much for Badrock, who struggled throughout on both sides of the ball.

Umyla Hanley – 4

Not the performance Hanley will have hoped to end his season on ahead of the World Cup.

Josh Charnley – 3

Charnley wasn’t involved anywhere near enough, largely probably through no fault of his own. The only time he got a sniff of a chance, he was held up close to the line just before the hour-mark.

Adam Cook – 3

Not commanding enough at all from Cook, whose spill in his own half led to Tom Johnstone’s try. He also kicked a grubber dead on the hour-mark. 2/3 with the boot.

Lachlan Lam – 5

Slightly better from half-back partner Lam, who carved out Armstrong’s first half try and scored one of his own in the second half before assisting Senior: but still miles off his full potential here.

Joe Ofahengaue – 3

Ofahengaue gave the penalty away which allowed Trinity to make it 2-0 early, and was nothing like his usual self here. Looked to have cramped up late on.

Liam Horne – 4

Horne helped to create one of Leigh’s only first half opportunities, but won’t reflect fondly on his role in Tyson Smoothy’s opening try. Not the worst performer on the night by any means.

Owen Trout – 5

A strange old evening for Trout, who came up with a try-saver on Jake Trueman, two assists and was at the centre of the incident which saw Wakefield’s Emre Guler sent off on the hour-mark. His score tells you there was far more poor actions than good, though.

Jacob Alick-Wiencke – 3

One of Alick-Wiencke’s poorest games in a Leigh shirt.

Jack Hughes – 2

Hughes’ last game before retirement. A great servant to Leigh, but it’s definitely the right time for him to hang up his boots.

Isaac Liu – 4

Not the way Liu would have wanted to end his time as a Leopard.

Louis Brogan (Interchange) – 4

Brogan’s potential is evident to see, and so too is the improvement he’s made in his game this year. Again though, we didn’t see anything like his best here.

Matt Davis (Interchange) – 4

This may be Davis’ final game in a Leigh shirt. If it is, again, it’s not the way he’d have wanted to bow out.

Jack Ashworth (Interchange) – 2

Ashworth entered the action 50 minutes in, knocked on with his first touch and saw Caius Faatili score on the back of it. A night for him to forget.

Edwin Ipape (Interchange) – 3

Ipape hasn’t looked fit for a long, long time.