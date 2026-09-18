Wakefield boss Daryl Powell believes Emre Guler’s red card in Trinity’s play-off eliminator win over Leigh Leopards was harsh, and has urged the Rugby Football League (RFL) not to take any further action.

Mid-season recruit Guler was sent off by referee Chris Kendall on the hour-mark in Friday night’s 26-16 victory against Leigh.

Kendall did not initially stop the game, but after doing so following calls from numerous Leopards players, replays suggested prop Guler had made contact with Owen Trout with a punch.

The incident came in the midst of a tackle, with Guler having the ball in hand but reacting to the tackle being made on him.

“I don’t think it’s a red”

Powell insisted that he felt it was harsh to brandish a red card for Guler – and that he hopes the Rugby Football League will be lenient with the forward.

Guler would need a strong Grade D charge to earn a suspension and miss next weekend’s play-off semi-final, but Powell is hopeful that the prop would escape a charge altogether given how he felt it wasn’t a red card in his mind.

“I thought it might have been a bin, I don’t think there was that much in it,” he said.

“He’s reacted to a pretty heavy contact, Emre, but I don’t think there’s any real bad intent in it. Jazz gets dropped on his head a bit after and you’ve got to decide.. look, I thought the referee looked after it really well.

“It was a hostile game, I don’t think it’s a red, I don’t think there should be anything else coming from it and the sending off should be sufficient. I’m hoping he’ll be okay. I don’t think it was the right call but it happened and we had to deal with it – and we did deal with it.”

Powell reflects on ‘mad’ Wakefield win

Powell described the game as ‘mad’ and ‘helter skelter’ – but admitted he was thrilled with how his side dug in after the Guler red card to book their place in the final four.

He said: “The game is mad, isn’t it. I thought in the first half we were outstanding. We dominated the game like we did last week but the scoreline didn’t really show it with them scoring before half-time.

“The start of the second half, I thought we blew them away. Emre getting sent off changed the game but we did some smart things to shut the game down. It ended up being pretty helter skelter in the last 30 minutes, but I thought we were awesome really for large parts of the game. We saw it out when we needed to.”