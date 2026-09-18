Leigh Leopards’ season is over – and it ended in miserable fashion after their flaws were brutally exposed by Wakefield Trinity at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Adrian Lam’s side were well beaten by a Wakefield side who broke new ground by reaching the semi-finals of the play-offs for the first time in their history.

Here’s what we learned on the night..

Leigh have a major 2027 problem ALREADY

And it’s painfully obvious.

Leigh have often started games really well with their middles of Joe Ofahengaue and Robbie Mulhern but without Mulhern here, they looked really short even at the start. What follows from the interchange bench just typically is nowhere near the standard of Ofahengaue and Mulhern.

Mulhern is going to Castleford, Owen Trout is going to the NRL and there appears to be precious little coming in terms of confirmed signings.

The reality is clear: Leigh simply will not be able to compete with this pack on a weekly basis in 2027 given the departures that are happening. Ofahengaue made 178 metres on Friday night, the highest of any Leigh forward by some distance.

The drop-off between him and the rest now Mulhern has gone is too big. Leigh have to get busy in the market when it comes to forwards.

Tyson Smoothy for Man of Steel?

He is competing against a truly sensational hooker in Brad O’Neill when it comes to accolades like the Dream Team – but why aren’t people talking about Wakefield’s number nine more often?

He was the standout player once again on Friday night – a masterclass performance at hooker that laid the platform for everything Trinity did well.

Smoothy is one of those players who you won’t realise is a huge loss until he’s not here next season. He has been increasingly brilliant as the year has progressed, and he should really be in the conversation for serious recognition.

Is he a bonafide Man of Steel contender?

Wakefield’s unsung hero

Trinity are coming into real form at exactly the right time – and while there’s a few reasons for that, the return of Mason Lino has undoubtedly made a difference.

Lino has not been flashy or eye-catching, and he wasn’t here on Friday night. But he and Jake Trueman as a pairing appears to have real balance and measure, with Lino making a difference again in the win over Leigh.

He has played an important part in Wakefield’s rise back to the top since Daryl Powell came in. A fine servant of Trinity, it would be great to see him bow out with an Old Trafford appearance.