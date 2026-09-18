Wakefield Trinity are in the Super League play-off semi-finals for the very first time – after overcoming Leigh Leopards to book their place in the final four.

It has been an historic season for Trinity, and that season will continue for another week as they are now 80 minutes from Old Trafford for the first time in their history.

It was a deserved win for the hosts, who survived the sending off of Emre Guler to end Leigh’s season. Here are the ratings from Belle Vue..

Max Jowitt: 8

His final appearance on this ground as a Wakefield player: what a way to go out.

Lachlan Walmsley: 7

Carried strong and hard all evening.

Cam Scott: 7

Some nice moments in attack, but a couple of misses in defence – but on the whole, another great night.

Corey Hall: 8

A very classy operator.

Tom Johnstone: 9

Took his try beautifully, did so much work in backfield and was one of the real standouts on the night. A staggering 238 metres in total: world class.

Jake Trueman: 8

Marshalled Wakefield around the park brilliantly. He, like Wakefield in general, have grown so much over the last year since they were last at this stage of the play-offs.

Mason Lino: 7

Another who signed off at Belle Vue for the final time – with a decent performance to boot. His role in their resurgence later in the season should not be overlooked.

Emre Guler: 5

Started really well and gave Wakefield some bite early on that got them on top – but nearly cost them absolutely everything. His season is now over.

Tyson Smoothy: 10

Faultless. What a signing he has been – and why isn’t he in the conversation for the Man of Steel more? A truly sensational performance from a player Wakefield will miss a whole lot next year.

Ky Rodwell: 8

Like Guler, gave Wakefield a real lift in the early exchanges and returned with similar gusto.

Mike McMeeken: 9

Has to be one of the first names on the team-sheet. Whether it’s in the back row or in the middle, he comes up with match-defining plays so often. The heart of Wakefield’s defence.

Isaiah Vagana: 8

Another statement display from a player who is rapidly earning plenty of admirers.

Jazz Tevaga: 8

These were the nights Wakefield signed him for: and he duly delivered.

Jay Pitts: 7

Gave great effort and energy off the bench. He will be hard to replace next year.

Caleb Hamlin-Uele: 9

Absolutely sensational from the bench. Carried on the good work started by Guler and Rodwell.

Caius Faatili: 9

Magnificent. A whopping 11 tackle busts in barely half an hour of rugby, and over 150 metres in 12 carries.

Zac Lipowicz: 6

Not really on for long enough to make an impact.