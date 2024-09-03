Leigh Leopards coach delivers positive injury update ahead of Castleford Tigers trip

Leigh boss Adrian Lam says the 21-man squad he names for their trip to Castleford Tigers will be the strongest he’s named all year, with every member of the Leopards’ squad available.

Lam’s side beat Warrington Wolves 16-12 on home soil last Friday night to move into the Super League play-off spots for the first time this year with just three rounds remaining.

Heading into Round 25, the Leopards sit 6th, but are just one competition point above 7th-placed Catalans Dragons and 8th-placed Leeds Rhinos.

Accordingly, there is very little room for error and with their last two games coming against Hull KR and St Helens, Friday evening’s trip to The Jungle is their easiest on paper.

Last week’s encounter with Warrington was a bruising one, with versatile back Matt Moylan returning following a lengthy injury lay-off and kicking two goals to earn four of Leigh’s 16 points on the night.

Lam has confirmed that the Australian ace came through that clash unscathed, with no fresh injury concerns and no suspensions for the Papua New Guinean chief to contend with this week as skipper John Asiata returns having served a one-match ban.

Speaking in Tuesday afternoon’s pre-match press conference, boss Lam detailed: “We’re very pleased with Matt, he’s come through it (the Warrington game) with flying colours.

“He was very influential in the win, and he probably could’ve been a little bit more slick with a couple of opportunities where we could’ve scored more tries, too.

“That’ll be his challenge moving forward, looking at how we ice off those opportunities that we created.

“A couple of other players have got niggling injuries, but there’s not too much to worry about.

“I think this week will be the first week this season where everyone is in contention for selection.

“The 21 this week will probably be our strongest of the year.”

