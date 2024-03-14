Brad Dwyer loan status explained as Leigh Leopards boss provides latest on Warrington Wolves hooker

Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam has provided an update on the status of Brad Dwyer, who is currently on loan from Warrington Wolves.

Earlier this week, Love Rugby League reported that the 30-year-old hooker was set to remain at Leigh beyond the end of his initial two-week loan spell.

And that has now been confirmed by Leopards coach Adrian Lam, who says the loan will be for the season – but Dwyer’s parent club Warrington can recall him within a 24-hour window.

Also part of the loan agreement is that Dwyer won’t be able to play for Leigh in the Challenge Cup as that would make him cup-tied should Warrington decide to recall him further down the line.

“It’s a season loan but he can be called back within 24 hours,” Lam told Love Rugby League. “It’s on a week-to-week basis.

“He probably won’t be considered for the Challenge Cup, I think that’s part of the agreement next week so we’ll have to work our way around that, but that’s the situation.”

Warrington have allowed several players to go out on loan during the early rounds of the season. Joe Bullock and Matty Russell have recently spent two games on loan at injury-hit Hull FC, whilst Dwyer has been plying his trade for the Leopards.

The Wolves also sent young prop Lucas Green on loan to Championship heavyweights Bradford Bulls earlier this week.

Brad Dwyer making a good impression during his loan with Leigh Leopards

Challenge Cup holders Leigh acted quickly following the long-term injury to mainstay hooker Edwin Ipape, bringing in Dwyer on an initial short-term loan.

And it’s fair to say Dwyer has impressed during his short time with Leigh so far, averaging just over 35 tackles per game in his first two appearances, with the Wigan-born hooker notably adding zip and pace to Leigh’s attack.

And with Papua New Guinea international Ipape still out for several more weeks with his knee injury, Dwyer’s continued presence at Leigh will hand them a boost as they look to get their season up and running with a first win of 2024 this weekend as they travel to Hull FC.

