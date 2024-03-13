Lachlan Lam injury update provided by Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam

Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam has provided a positive injury update on son Lachlan Lam ahead of Saturday’s clash with Hull FC.

Papua New Guinea international half-back Lam was forced to leave the field with a laceration to his leg during last Friday’s 22-16 defeat to Leeds Rhinos.

Lam was assisted by two members of the club’s medical staff as he left the field, which left Leopards fans fearing the worst, but his dad and coach Adrian says it is the best case scenario.

Speaking in his weekly press conference, Lam said: “In the game people misread it as knee injury but he had massive laceration, his leg was clean cut with 15 stitches in it.

“It’s really important to us how it happened and how it unfolded wasn’t ideal for us but bigger picture looking at knee initially, I guess it is a positive side of the story.

“Lachlan will be added to group (this week), we’ll give him right until kick-off to be okay but either it is right this week or he misses just the one week at the most, and then he’ll be back.”

Lam also revealed that they are sweating on the fitness of key forward Tom Amone ahead of their trip to Hull FC this weekend.

“There’s no-one coming back at the moment, it’s a one way door unfortunately,” Lam said. “There is some concern over Tom Amone.. He hurt his foot in game, we didn’t think it was that bad in the game initially but we got it scanned yesterday, we’re waiting for scan results as we speak so we hope that’s okay but it’s looking like a bit more trouble for us but we’ll handle that when we receive any more news.

“It is what it is at the moment, some of our key players are out. For me, as a basic principle, I absorb info when I hear it and when there’s emotion involved, I get over it and move on quickly.

“If both players (Lam and Amone) are out, we’ll handle it. As a coach it’s a difficult time we’re going through at the moment, but it can also be a time of building character within the group.”

