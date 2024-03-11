Brad Dwyer looks set to remain at Leigh Leopards beyond the end of his initial two-week loan spell, Love Rugby League has been told.

Dwyer has made an impressive impact for the Leopards since joining on loan from Warrington Wolves, despite Leigh losing both Super League games in which he has appeared. His initial two-week deal expires today (Monday), but the Leopards are believed to be keen on keeping him.

Crucially, parent club Warrington are open to the loan continuing too meaning it is likely Dwyer remains at the Leigh Sports Village on a week-to-week basis moving forwards.

Dwyer has impressed head coach Adrian Lam since arriving at the club, and with the hooker not in Sam Burgess’ plans at the start of the Super League season, the Wolves have granted him permission to remain out on loan.

At the time of his arrival, Leigh head of rugby Chris Chester said: “I’m delighted to welcome Brad to our club and would like to thank Sam Burgess and the Warrington club for enabling this move.

MONDAY MORNING READ: Power Rankings: Wigan Warriors cruising, Sheffield Eagles flying high, Salford Red Devils rising

“With Edwin Ipape sustaining an injury in the opening game Brad will strengthen our options in a vital position.

“Brad is a skilful and dynamic player who will easily fit into our systems and this loan spell will benefit all parties. I am looking forward to seeing him in a Leopards jersey.”

And with Ipape still out for several more weeks, Dwyer’s continued presence at Leigh will hand them a boost as they look to get their season up and running with a first win of 2024 this weekend.

Warrington are also expected to make a decision on Joe Bullock’s loan deal at Hull FC in the coming days, too. Matty Russell suffered a torn pec while playing for Hull FC at Catalans, the Warrington Guardian have confirmed, meaning his loan spell now comes to an end.

NRL ROUND ONE: Brits Down Under: How the NRL’s British contingent got on in the opening round