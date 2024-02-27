Leigh Leopards coach on Edwin Ipape injury timeframe and why they signed Brad Dwyer

Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam has confirmed they will be without star hooker Edwin Ipape for up to two months due to a knee injury.

Papua New Guinea international Ipape suffered the injury in Leigh’s opening round defeat to Huddersfield Giants a fortnight ago, and will now be sidelined for up to six to eight weeks, according to his coach Lam.

“Edwin has ruptured his MCL, the ligament damage on the outside,” Lam said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Friday’s trip to St Helens.

“He’s walking on it now, there’s not much pain there, it’s one of those ones that you’ve just got to rest for a minimum of four weeks before you can start training again. He’ll be out between six and eight weeks, probably closer to eight weeks.”

As a result of Ipape’s injury, the Challenge Cup winners moved quickly to bring in experienced hooker Brad Dwyer on a short-term loan deal from neighbours Warrington Wolves.

Dwyer returned to Warrington on a two-year contract in the off-season but has not been selected by head coach Sam Burgess in their first two games of the season, with Burgess opting to select Danny Walker and Sam Powell as his two main hookers.

Lam is excited by the signing of Dwyer, who has similarities in his game to his mainstay dummy half Ipape.

“We’ve brought Brad Dwyer in on loan from Warrington for two weeks, we could have gone with someone locally here within the squad but I felt that was a really good opportunity for Brad to come over and ply his trade with us,” Lam said.

“I’m a fan of Brad, I know what he’s like as a person and as a player and I think he can do a really good job for us. That’s the immediate change up with our team, Brad adds a little bit of X-factor to us but it will take him a little bit of time to get the combinations within.

“They (Dwyer and Ipape) are different sorts of players but are very hungry, attacking players. Not many people have talked about it but as great as Edwin is an attacker, he is a very aggressive defender. Brad brings those smarts with him, he’s been around Super League a very long time and he’s creative so in that sense, they are very similar.

“Brad plays eyes up rugby and has got a good 1, 6, 7 and 13 around him who are very clever as well so hopefully he can slip straight into the system that Edwin was playing. I’ve got no doubts that he will.”

Asked about any possible further recruitment, Lam replied: “I think the window is open for us to look elsewhere and strengthen the squad at some point, and we’re always looking. I think it would be not good enough for us if we didn’t keep our eyes out all the time.

“We do have a reserve grade game this weekend. It’s the time we’ve had a reserve side for a very long time and it’s one that we needed as a club and as a squad so a lot of my players who aren’t in my 17 this weekend will be in that game on Sunday so that gives us that next level for us as a club, trying to grow the club from within and make sure that our players who aren’t playing get some game time. I’m looking forward to that as well because some of those are very close to being picked in the 17, so this will give them the opportunity to shine and put their best foot forward.”