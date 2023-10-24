Warrington Wolves make seventh addition to squad for 2024 as experienced hooker re-joins club

Experienced hooker Brad Dwyer has re-joined Warrington Wolves on a two-year deal, becoming the seventh confirmed addition to Sam Burgess’ squad for 2024.

Dwyer came through the Wolves’ academy system, making his debut off the bench in a win against Wakefield Trinity in March 2012.

In-between loans at Swinton Lions and Huddersfield Giants, the 30-year-old made 88 appearances for the Wire – and scored 16 tries – before permanently departing for Leeds Rhinos ahead of the 2018 season having lifted the 2016 League Leaders’ Shield.

After six years away, in which he featured for Leeds and Hull FC as well as on loan at Featherstone Rovers, the Wigan-born ace now makes a return to the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Brad Dwyer re-joins Warrington Wolves

The experienced forward has been linked with a move back to Warrington throughout this year, with Hull confirming that he would be leaving to join a fellow Super League club at the end of the season as early as May.

With the switch now confirmed and Dwyer putting pen to paper on a contract running until the end of 2025, he said: “I’m really excited to be re-joining the club.

“I’m happy to be moving back to the North West and being amongst family and friends. It’s a place I know really well and there’s a lot of familiar faces at the club.

“It’s a special place for me. Warrington gave me my first crack at being a professional rugby player and I spent six good years here.

“To be coming back a bit older and a bit wiser, and hopefully a better player, is really exciting for me. I’m keen to show how much I’ve developed as a player and a person. I’m looking to impress in pre-season and put my best foot forward.”

Sam Burgess’ squad grows stronger

Homegrown talent Dwyer, a one-time Challenge Cup winner with Leeds, becomes Warrington’s first confirmed signing since new boss Sam Burgess landed in the UK.

He also becomes the seventh confirmed addition after Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Newcastle Knights), Rodrick Tai (PNG Hunters), Wesley Bruines (St Helens), Toby King (Wigan Warriors– returning to parent club from loan spell), Jordan Crowther (Wakefield Trinity – loan deal made permanent) & Zane Musgrove (St George Illawarra Dragons).

On the signing of the hooker, who has amassed more than 250 career appearances to date, Burgess said: “Brad will bring depth and experience to our squad for 2024.”