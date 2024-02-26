Brad Dwyer says he’s raring to get going on loan with Leigh Leopards having been cast aside by Warrington Wolves at the start of this Super League campaign.

The hooker only returned to Warrington for his second stint with the Wire in the off-season just gone, penning a two-year deal at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Since then however, the Wolves have recruited three-time Super League Grand Final winner Sam Powell from Wigan Warriors, and also already have England international Danny Walker in their ranks.

Both of that pair have been chosen by new Warrington boss Sam Burgess over Dwyer in the first two rounds of the new season, and that pecking order looks unlikely to change.

Love Rugby League exclusively revealed that Dwyer would be making a loan switch to a fellow Super League club this morning, with Leigh Leopards announcing his arrival on an initial two-week deal earlier this afternoon.

Brad Dwyer talks ‘being patient’ at Warrington Wolves following confirmation of Leigh Leopards loan

Leigh were in the market for a hooker after an injury to Papua New Guinea star Edwin Ipape, suffered in their opening game defeat to Huddersfield Giants earlier this month.

It’s not yet known how bad Ipape’s injury is, but at the time, Leopards boss Adrian Lam told us the best case scenario was five weeks out, and the worst 12 weeks.

Accordingly, at least in the short-term, Dwyer has proved a perfect fit, and speaking to Leopards TV, he explained how much he was relishing the opportunity that lies in front of him.

The 30-year-old said: “It was all pretty quick really, they’ve had an injury here that’s left an opening for a nine, and I knew my situation at Warrington – where we had three nines – that there might be an opportunity.

“I was pretty prepared and pretty patient at the start of the year. Being in that environment with three nines, it was really competitive, so I’ve kept myself in great shape.

“When the chance came to come here, I was really excited and I jumped at it. I’ve been sat on the sidelines for a couple of weeks watching all the big games happen and wanting to be a part of it.

“It’s a really good team with a good group of lads. When they found out (about the move) over the weekend, a couple of them reached out and I’m just really excited to get running out there with them.

“I’m just trying to put my best foot forward, play some good rugby, and then everything else takes care of itself.”

