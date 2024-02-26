Exclusive: Warrington Wolves hooker Brad Dwyer to join Super League rivals on loan

Brad Dwyer is set to leave Warrington Wolves on a short-term loan deal in the coming days, Love Rugby League has been told – with a move to another Super League club set to be agreed imminently.

Dwyer rejoined Warrington in the off-season but has yet to even feature in either of Sam Burgess‘ 21-man squads at the start of the new Super League season. That has left the door ajar for a move elsewhere and with a number of top-flight clubs already in the market for emergency options, a move is nearing completion.

Dwyer will leave Warrington on an initial two-week loan, Love Rugby League has been told, with the deal set to be announced as early as today (Monday). That loan will then be reviewed on a week-to-week basis moving forwards.

The 30-year-old re-signed at the Halliwell Jones Stadium at the beginning of this season on a two-year deal, to provide competition for first-choice hooker Danny Walker. However, the arrival of Sam Powell from Wigan Warriors has pushed Dwyer further down the pecking order and his time at Warrington already looks to be drawing to a close, albeit on an initial short-term basis.

“I’ve always got motivation to do well and to perform but when you’ve played this game for long enough, you get to learn that you’ll never please everyone,” he said at the time of his return to the Wolves. I’m just excited to get out there and prove myself to the boys and to Sam Burgess.

“It’s a short career and I want to make the most of it. If along the way, a few more people realise I can play rugby, then that’s good as well.”

Leigh Leopards, London Broncos, Hull FC and Salford Red Devils are all believed to be scouring the market for options to bolster their squads, with injuries and, more notably, suspensions already starting to bite in the early stages of 2024.

And Dwyer is now set to leave Warrington to hand one club a major boost in the hooking department.

