Bradford Bulls swoop to sign duo of Super League starlets on loan

Bradford Bulls have completed the loan signings of Lucas Green & Harvey Wilson from Warrington Wolves & Wigan Warriors respectively, both on an initial one-month basis.

Both youngsters actually began the season with Championship outfit Widnes Vikings, Green via dual-registration and Wilson on a loan.

But with neither having made a competitive appearance for the Vikings, the closest either came when Wilson was named the unused 18th man against North Wales Crusaders in the 1895 Cup, the two Super League outfits have looked elsewhere to try and get their academy talent some game time and landed on Bradford.

The Bulls – who are also into the semi-finals of the aforementioned 1895 Cup – begin their Championship campaign on Friday night away at newly-relegated Wakefield Trinity, an all-Yorkshire affair at a sold-out Belle Vue.

Wilson and Green will be in contention for selection, with neither playing a game in the second tier before. Both have featured at League 1 level, with Green making five appearances at senior level for Warrington last year, all of which as an interchange.

With both players still teenagers at 19, Bradford confirmed the pair’s arrivals via their club website.

Bulls head coach Eamon O’Carroll – who only joined the club ahead of this season himself – said: “I am really pleased to get Lucas and Harvey in.

“We are in a position at the minute with injuries and where the game is at with suspensions where we are really low on numbers.

“Lucas is an energiser; he has some vigour with how he carries the ball and how he defends without it.

“Harvey is another who is more than capable, he comes with a great reputation at Wigan.

“When I spoke to John Duffy (Wigan’s academy head coach), it was clear how highly Harvey is thought of.

“From the games I have seen, having watched him in pre-season against Warrington and in a game for Widnes, he has good leg speed and he works really hard, so he will settle into the group really well.

“We are extremely grateful to the two clubs for allowing their players to join us on loan and I am really looking forward to working with them both.”

