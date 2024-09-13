Leigh Leopards boss’ classy words to Hull KR ahead of crunch clash with Mikey Lewis admission made

Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam has thrown praise the way of title-chasing Hull KR ahead of the pair’s clash on Friday night, praising the Robins’ consistency over the course of the year.

Having become very familiar foes over the last few years, the two sides meet for the eighth time in the last three seasons across all competitions in the penultimate round of the 2024 Super League season, and both have plenty to play for.

The Leopards, on the back of nine wins in their last 10 games, are looking to cement their spot in the top six. A win could see them do just that, depending on results elsewhere.

Willie Peters’ Robins meanwhile know that their hopes of lifting the League Leaders’ Shield could be over if they fail to win and Wigan Warriors beat Leeds Rhinos just a few miles away from the Leigh Sports Village.

Victory would take that battle to the last day regardless of Wigan’s result, but perhaps more importantly, it could see them confirm a spot in the top two, handing them a home tie in the play-off semi-finals.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Every single Super League permutation this weekend explained, including the WILDEST play-off race in history

Leigh Leopards boss’ classy words to Hull KR ahead of crunch clash

Peters’ side lost 24-20 at Wigan last Friday night as the Warriors leapfrogged them at the top of the ladder, but KR remain among the frontrunners to reach Old Trafford in 2024 having been among the leading pack throughout the campaign.

And Leigh boss Lam had high praise for the Robins in his pre-match press conference earlier this week, saying: “They’ve been consistent.

“You can see as a team that they are connected, they certainly know how to win and how to score points.

“If you don’t complete high and give them too much ball, they can certainly hurt you as well so we’re aware of what needs to be done. We’ve addressed that pretty clearly.

“We’re in a good place ourselves, but we’re also trying to improve on another couple of levels. I keep saying every week that we need to make sure we take one day at a time and not look too far ahead.

“Foe all the hard work we’ve done, it can all be undone within two games or one game so we’ve just got to make sure of what’s in front of us and what we are in control of. I think they (KR) are playing, collectively, really well as a group.

“Last week was a game that was really important for them in a game that was going to separate the top two to see who is going to get the League Leaders’ Shield, so they’ve been a consistent team all year.”

MY ULTIMATE TEAM: Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam names the greatest 13 of players he played alongside, including Wigan Warriors and NRL icons

Adrian Lam makes Mikey Lewis admission: ‘He has got that X-factor about him’

Homegrown ace Mikey Lewis has been at the heart of the Craven Park outfit’s success this year, and is a genuine contender to be crowned Super League’s Man of Steel in a few weeks’ time.

Leigh know all too well the damage that he can cause, with the 23-year-old having scored six tries against them in 11 career appearances to date.

Lam said: “Mikey has played a big part in their success with the way that he plays. He has got that X-factor about him and that unpredictability.

“We’ve got to make sure we’ve got our eyes on him defensively to make sure we minimise his opportunities.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: NINE Super League clubs still have quota spots for 2025, with every team’s situation analysed