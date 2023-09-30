Leigh Leopards: Adrian Lam laughs off reports for Man of Steel Brodie Croft

Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam dismissed reports that his club are looking to recruit Salford Red Devils star Brodie Croft for the 2024 campaign.

Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks said the Challenge Cup winners were seriously interested in the reigning Man of Steel, who signed a mammoth deal with the Red Devils at the start of the year.

The Australian signed a contract until 2027 and has an option for three further years – with any interested club needing to pay a transfer fee of a reported £78,000.

Croft, 26, had previously been linked with a return to the NRL with Wests Tigers after former head coach Tim Sheens admitted to discussions with the Super League star.

Those negotiations reportedly broke down with Croft also believed to have rejected a move to St George Illawarra Dragons in Australia.

Adrian Lam rubbishes Brodie Croft reports

Leigh have become the next latest reportedly interested club, although boss Lam rubbished the links following his side’s play-off defeat to Hull KR, ending their 2023 campaign.

Croft, who featured for Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos in the NRL, has made 55 appearances for Salford since his Super League move ahead of 2022.

“It would be great if that was the case,” laughed Lam.

“It would be nice to talk to him [but] I haven’t spoken to him whatsoever so there’s nothing there.”

It was an interesting report from Brooks, with Salford boss Paul Rowley a special guest on Sky Sports during Friday night’s televised clash. However, the 48-year-old was not asked to comment on the speculation.

Leigh, who have also been linked with Dolphins utility Anthony Milford, fell to a 20-6 defeat to Willie Peters’ side at Craven Park.

