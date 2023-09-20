Leigh Leopards: Adrian Lam delivers update on pursuit of Anthony Milford and future of off-contract Ben Reynolds

Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam remained tight-lipped when it came to both Anthony Milford and Ben Reynolds, but admitted he’d like to have the NRL star at his disposal in 2024.

29-year-old Samoa international Milford, who has made 217 appearances in Australia’s elite league, only joined The Dolphins ahead of 2023.

The playmaker has had a difficult year though, limited to just 11 appearances with halves Sean O’Sullivan, Isaiya Katoa and Kodi Nikorima all preferred by former England head coach Wayne Bennett.

With six of those 11 appearances coming off the bench, links to a Super League move and Leigh emerged for Milford earlier this month, with the Leopards having quota spots available for next year as things stand.

Boss Lam wouldn’t rule out a move for the Auckland-born ace, but didn’t give too much away when asked by Love Rugby League.

Anthony Milford update delivered by Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam

Speaking in the build-up to their final regular season game against Wigan Warriors on Friday night, the Leopards chief said: “We haven’t signed or spoken about Anthony Milford so far this year.

“It’s a name that’s popped up, and I’ve had people contacting me about him. He’s a player that I’d like to talk to and potentially get in if it can work, but we haven’t made that contact yet, so nothing’s come of it.”

The Papua New Guinea native also confirmed that the club’s departures list wasn’t far off being confirmed, with numerous other clubs releasing theirs over the last week or so.

In terms of the overseas quota, captain John Asiata, Ricky Leutele, Tom Amone, Edwin Ipape and Kai O’Donnell are all contracted through until next season.

Forwards Ava Seumanufagai and Ben Nakubuwai remain off-contract at the end of this season, while star man Lachlan Lam doesn’t count towards the quota because of his British heritage.

Ben Reynolds must decide where his own future lies, says Lam

Another man whose future has been a hot topic where Leigh are concerned has been Ben Reynolds, who this year has enjoyed the best form of his career.

At one point, he looked all set to pen an extension with the Leopards, who he’s currently in his third stint with having re-joined midway through the 2021 season.

Promotion hopefuls Featherstone Rovers have emerged as rivals in the race for his signature more recently though, with the boss re-affirming that the ball is firmly in the player’s court.

Lam added: “With Benny, it’s in his hands now on what really happens and what he wants to discuss moving forwards.

“It’s not too much different from our point of view. We’re still trying to build and complete the squad, and when we do that, we’ll release who’s staying and who’s going.”

