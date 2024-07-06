Leeds Rhinos to secure Brad Arthur deal with next steps explained

Brad Arthur will become the next head coach of Leeds Rhinos as early as next week: but only until the end of the current Super League season.

Reports from Down Under have confirmed that Arthur will take up the role at AMT Headingley on a short-term, interim basis, having decided against a longer stint with the Rhinos.

That will enable the Rhinos to conduct a full and thorough worldwide search for a permanent successor to Rohan Smith in time for the start of the 2025 season.

Arthur, one of the biggest names in the game, only left Parramatta earlier this season following a lengthy and successful spell in charge of the Eels.

He had been open to the prospect of coaching in Super League and it appears he will now get his wish, after agreeing to a short-term deal. Leeds had been keen to secure Arthur on a longer term prospect, but commitments back home will likely mean it is simply for the remainder of this season.

That will lead to suggestions Leeds will then go all-out for Paul Rowley to become their next head coach from the start of the 2025 season. Salford are still yet to receive an approach for Rowley and are hopeful they can convince him to stay. Love Rugby League revealed last month how they had tabled a new long-term deal for Rowley to remain with the club.

But Leeds will assess candidates from across the world in a bid to secure the right man to start a new era under sporting director Ian Blease. He will interview candidates on both sides of the globe in the coming weeks and months, safe in the knowledge they have a short-term plan with Arthur in interim charge.

