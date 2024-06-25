Leeds Rhinos target Brad Arthur holds talks over possible NRL role

Brad Arthur has reportedly held talks with the team behind the expansion bid to bring a Perth-based team to the NRL, potentially complicating any move to Leeds Rhinos, according to reports in Australia.

Arthur was interviewed for the vacant job at AMT Headingley last week, with a possible view to him replacing Rohan Smith in charge of the Super League club. He has been reportedly open to a move to Super League if the right opportunity materialises.

But Arthur, according to the Sydney Morning Herald, has now sat down for talks with representatives this week as they look to push forward with their bid to enter the NRL.

The Perth franchise want to be part of the NRL as early as 2027, as the NRL plots out a roadmap for long-term expansion to as many as potentially 20 teams.

READ NEXT: Former Super League man set for long-awaited NRL debut this weekend

Arthur has been in talks with the team from the Perth bid – and it has heightened the possibility he could instead remain in Australia rather than decide to take the Leeds Rhinos job if offered it. Of course, it remains entirely possible he could do both, with no team from Perth set to enter for at least the next two seasons.

Leeds are pressing on with their plans to replace Smith in the upcoming international break. They are keen to formulate a shortlist of candidates from both sides of the world – though the club have not ruled out an interim appointment to replace Smith if their preferred target is not immediately available.

They are expected to make an enquiry with Salford Red Devils over Paul Rowley’s situation at some stage, though Rowley insisted on Sky Sports recently that he had not yet been contacted over the Leeds job, and he was a committed to being in charge at Salford for the rest of this season.

READ NEXT: Chris Kendall lifts lid on social media abuse, Challenge Cup final drama and life as Super League referee