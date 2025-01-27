Leeds Rhinos have confirmed that new recruit Maika Sivo has suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury, and will be ruled out for the entirety of the 2025 Super League season.

Sivo only joined Leeds ahead of this season from NRL outfit Parramatta Eels, penning a three-year deal in West Yorkshire.

Having been forced off the field during the first half of Sunday’s pre-season friendly against Wigan Warriors at Headingley after attempting to stop a kick over the top from Bevan French, the winger struggled to walk.

Post-match, head coach Brad Arthur detailed that he would have scans today (Monday), and those scans have revealed an ACL injury which will require surgery, and rule the Fijian international out for the year, the club have now confirmed.

Leeds Rhinos suffer mammoth injury blow as Maika Sivo prognosis confirmed

In a press release, Arthur said: “Our first thoughts are with Maika and we will all get round him and give him and his family our support.

“Our medical team will make sure he has the best possible treatment to come back from the injury as soon as possible.

“Maika is a strong character and I am sure he will throw himself into his recovery to get back to his best.”

Leeds won Sunday’s game, which doubled up as Ash Handley’s testimonial, 22-4. The result though now seems even more inconsequential that it did previously, with the Rhinos having lost one of their overseas recruits for the remainder of the year.

Providing comment on whether a replacement would be sought for Sivo, Sporting Director Ian Blease added: “This is a extremely tough blow for us as a club, but especially devastating for Maika who has fitted in so well in our group.

“We were all excited to see what he could do in Super League in 2025 but we will just have to wait for that now.

“In terms of our squad, we will need to review the full situation and look at all our options.

“We have some outstanding young players who could well now get the opportunity to grab their chance, and I will be discussing all our options with the club, Brad and the coaching staff in the coming weeks ahead of the season kicking off.”