Hull FC chief executive Richie Myler has confirmed the club have made approaches for Salford Red Devils pair Marc Sneyd and Deon Cross: and says he is waiting to learn whether or not they will become available.

The Red Devils remain locked in talks with an investment group about a takeover that they hope will stave off the threat of a mass player exodus from the club on the eve of the new Super League season.

But numerous clubs – including the Black and Whites – are waiting to pounce should they have no option but to sell to meet a sustainability cap of around £1.2million imposed upon them by the Rugby Football League.

Hull have a long-held interest in two of Salford’s best players in Sneyd and Cross: though there is an acceptance that a deal for Sneyd would be unlikely at this stage due to geographical reasons. Sneyd would likely favour a move closer to home, with Leigh Leopards another club still waiting to strike.

Myler admitted to the Yorkshire Post that he hoped the Red Devils would make it to the start of the season unscathed, but conceded that if Salford did launch a sale, Hull would attempt to be involved.

He said: “Like everyone else, I’m waiting with baited breath to see what happens with the Salford situation,”