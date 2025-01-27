Hull FC chief executive provides Marc Sneyd update with recruitment admission made
Hull FC chief executive Richie Myler has confirmed the club have made approaches for Salford Red Devils pair Marc Sneyd and Deon Cross: and says he is waiting to learn whether or not they will become available.
The Red Devils remain locked in talks with an investment group about a takeover that they hope will stave off the threat of a mass player exodus from the club on the eve of the new Super League season.
But numerous clubs – including the Black and Whites – are waiting to pounce should they have no option but to sell to meet a sustainability cap of around £1.2million imposed upon them by the Rugby Football League.
Hull have a long-held interest in two of Salford’s best players in Sneyd and Cross: though there is an acceptance that a deal for Sneyd would be unlikely at this stage due to geographical reasons. Sneyd would likely favour a move closer to home, with Leigh Leopards another club still waiting to strike.
Myler admitted to the Yorkshire Post that he hoped the Red Devils would make it to the start of the season unscathed, but conceded that if Salford did launch a sale, Hull would attempt to be involved.
He said: “Like everyone else, I’m waiting with baited breath to see what happens with the Salford situation,”
“We are in the market for players and we’ve got scope to bring them in. There is salary cap space available for us to bring in the right player. We have made approaches for players from Salford.
“We all want a strong Salford and need to go around with 12 teams. Personally, as a rugby league fan, I want Salford to be there.
“There have been assurances made that will be the case and we hope that it will be – but equally we are still in the market for players to become available. The lads (Sneyd and Cross) are talented players that would add to our group.”
Cross is also believed to have interest from a number of other clubs across Super League, with offers already made for his services.
The likes of Kallum Watkins and Nene Macdonald are also attracting suitors.
