Leeds Rhinos: The stellar stats behind Rhyse Martin’s mega performance in Wigan Warriors win

Rhyse Martin delivered a near perfect performance to inspire Leeds Rhinos to a thrilling 30-4 win over reigning champions Wigan Warriors on Saturday afternoon.

The Papua New Guinea international was excellent on both sides of the ball: and let’s not forget to mention his wand of a right foot.

Martin delivered as close to a 10/10 display as you are likely to see in Super League this season, so without further ado, let’s take a look at his stats from the win at AMT Headingley. They make for very good reading, if you’re a Rhinos fan..

1 try

27 tackles

5 marker tackles

19 carries

153 metres

8 metre average gain

2 clean breaks

2 tackle busts

2 offloads

7/7 goals

First of all, let’s discuss Martin’s kicking. He converted all four of Leeds’ tries, including his own, as well as kicking three penalty goals. In total, Martin racked up a personal tally of 18 points, scoring more than half of the Rhinos’ points against the Warriors.

Secondly, let’s move on to his attacking prowess. He made an impressive 153 metres from 19 carries, boasting an average gain of eight metres per carry. And in those 19 carries, Martin made two clean breaks, bust two tackles and made two offloads. A fine effort.

And now on to his defence: Martin made 27 tackles, with five of those coming from marker position.

Combine his attacking and defensive stats, and it’s probably fair to say that Martin covered every blade of grass on the Headingley turf.

At the time of writing, Brad Arthur’s outfit are seventh in the Super League table, sitting just four points behind St Helens, Catalans Dragons and Salford Red Devils, who are currently in the bottom half of the top six and occupy play-off spots.

The Rhinos have six games of the regular campaign remaining, which are as follows: Warrington Wolves (MW), Catalans Dragons (H), London Broncos (A), Hull FC (H), Wigan Warriors (A) and Hull Kingston Rovers (A).

If Leeds are to make the play-offs, then key figures like Martin are going to play a crucial role from now until that final game of the regular campaign at Sewell Group Craven Park against Hull KR.

And as confirmed by the Rhinos last month, Martin will bring an end to his six-year association with the club at the end of this season, with Hull Live having reported that he will sign for Hull KR from 2025 and beyond, although the move has yet to be confirmed by Rovers.

There’s no doubt Martin – and the rest of Arthur’s side – will be doing everything they can to send the Papua New Guinea star out on a high.

