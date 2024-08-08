Leeds Rhinos are in desperate need of some reinforcements in the back-row following the confirmed departure of Rhyse Martin in 2025.

Papua New Guinea international Martin joined Leeds back in 2019, and has been a mainstay in the Rhinos’ side since, becoming somewhat of a cult hero at Headingley.

He has made 125 appearances in blue and amber to date, and has kicked an impressive 410 goals along the way.

Martin has also helped Leeds win one Challenge Cup – in 2020 – and played a key role on their march to the Grand Final in 2022.

The Kumuls ace was set to see his contract expire at the end of the current season, but despite the club offering him an improved deal, he has opted to make the move elsewhere; with Hull KR his expected destination.

This now leaves Leeds in a tricky position where they need to bring in a new back-rower. Martin did count as a quota player for the Rhinos, so they could look overseas for his replacement.

But who could they look to bring in? Kallum Watkins has been rumoured but that appears as though it could fail. With that thought in mind, here are five potential transfer options for Leeds ahead of 2025…

Billy Burns (Cronulla Sharks)

Kicking off our list of options is Cronulla man Burns. Between spells at Penrith Panthers, St George-Illawarra Dragons and now the Sharks, the 25-year-old has registered 44 appearances in the NRL, but has also seen plenty of game time in the NSW Cup.

Burns’ deal with the Sharks expires at the end of the current season, and with his age, he could be a handy pick-up for the Rhinos.

Ben Murdoch-Masila (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Another potential option could be Murdoch-Masila from St George. The powerful back-rower already has spent some decent time in Super League following spells Salford Red Devils and Warrington, winning the Challenge Cup with the Wolves in 2019.

Accordingly, he could be tempted for a third go with Leeds. Murdoch-Masila has made over 200 senior appearances across both hemispheres, so would add heaps of experience to their pack.

His genuine size and strength would also add some much needed bulk to the squad. The forward is out of contract at the end of the 2024 NRL season, too.

Dan Russell (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Another out-of-contract Dragon makes our list, with Russell also seeking a new deal for 2025.

The 28-year-old has been a solid player in the in reserve grade competitions Down Under since his debut for Souths Logan Magpies back in 2015.

His form has also earned him four caps for PNG too, featuring at the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup. Russell is also out-of-contract, and would come to Super League with a point to prove at the top level.

Michael Chee Kam (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Following a similar trend to Murdoch-Masila, Souths ace Kam could be a decent recruit for Leeds in 2025. The Samoan international has notched 132 NRL appearances between stints at Manly Sea Eagles, Wests Tigers and now the Rabbitohs, so would come with plenty of top-level experience.

His time with the Bunnies is set to finish at the end of the season, and he could be a clever pick-up for the Rhinos.

Ben Lovett (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Another Souths man on the list, with Lovett also a potential option for Leeds to bring in. The 22-year-old only made his debut for the Bunnies’ reserve side in 2022, but went onto make his full NRL debut a year later.

He has been plagued by injuries recently though, and hasn’t featured at all in 2024. Despite this, though, he is still a decent option for the Rhinos given his age profile and could be a feature for them for some time.

