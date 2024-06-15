Hull FC ended a run of 11 straight defeats with a solid 18-10 win over Leeds Rhinos, piling the pressure on Rohan Smith.

Tries from Lewis Martin, Denive Balmforth and Cam Scott were enough to steer the Airlie Birds to their first win under interim head coach Simon Grix.

The defeat also condemned the Rhinos to their third defeat in four matches, but it was arguably the worst performance of the lot.

Here are our Leeds Rhinos player ratings from a tough day at the MKM Stadium.

Lachie Miller – 4

Couldn’t get going with ball-in-hand, but more a victim of poor attack than anything else. Did get more involved at the end, but it was too little too late to make a real impact.

David Fusitu’a – 4

Was a threat in the air early on and carried well in the back-field. Again, was starved of any meaningful time on the ball.

Harry Newman – 5

Quiet first-half but got more involved in the latter stages. Seemed to channel his frustrations into positive defensive efforts. Clever thinking also saw him grab a try.

Paul Momirovski – 3

His sloppy penalty gave Hull FC a decent foothold back into the game. Did ok when given the ball, but not his usual self.

Ash Handley – 5

A poor showing from the usually brilliant winger. Hull dealt with him well mind, but he wasn’t his usual threat by any means. Took his try well though in the second-half.

Brodie Croft – 6

Yet again a bright spark for Leeds. His kicking game looked to unlock the Hull defence early on, and again posed plenty of questions going forward. Provided a lovely assist to Handley too.

Matt Frawley – 3

Didn’t have much impact on the game at all. Struggled to bring the players around him into the game. Mixed bag with the boot too.

Mikolaj Oledzki – 3

Was bested in most areas by his opposite number in his first stint. Better in his second but came up with some costly errors.

Jarrod O’Connor – 6

Another bright spark in a tough afternoon. Decent on both sides of the ball and distributed well.

Mikael Goudamond – 4

Struggled to get a foothold in the game in both of his stints and like a lot of his team came up with a few errors.

James McDonnell – 5

Did ok when given the chance but didn’t add any strike outside of Croft. Got more involved in the closing stages, but was another player who came good too late in the day to change the tide.

Rhyse Martin – 5

Fairly quiet showing from Martin for most of the game but ended well. A barnstorming carry from deep helped set the platform for Newman’s try, and he added a difficult conversion too.

Cam Smith – 4

Poor in attack from Smith. Used more as a carrier than his normal role of a ball-player, which didn’t suit him. Did well in defence though.

Tom Holroyd – 3

Looked rusty following a lengthy spell out and came up with a few errors. Will need to build back up though.

Sam Lisone – 3

Very poor from the normally impactful Lisone today. Couldn’t get going in attack but was caught out a lot in defence.

Justin Sangare – 5

Thrust into the game at a difficult period but did well considering. Just played his role well.

Corey Johnson – N/A

Only given five minutes at the end.

