Leeds Rhinos could be without David Fusitu’a for over two months after Rohan Smith confirmed the winger has suffered another serious knee injury.

Fusitu’a left the field during the Rhinos‘ defeat to Huddersfield Giants last Friday in his first game since returning from a knee problem that sidelined him for the start of the new Super League season.

And Smith confirmed in his pre-match press conference on Thursday that Fusitu’a could be missing for as long as the next ten weeks, after scans confirmed an injury to his medial knee ligament on the other knee to the one that had previously kept him out injured.

“Fus is got a medial knee ligament injury,” Smith said. “He’s going to be eight to ten weeks, which is really disappointing. He’s worked so hard through the other knee injury and was in good shape and showed what he could do last week before that injury. We’ll help him through the next part and he’ll be back to finish the season.”

There is an expectation that the impending arrival of Ryan Hall in 2025 means Fusitu’a is almost certain to leave Leeds when his contract expires later this year.

However, Smith insisted they would hold off on any talks about the winger’s future until he is fully fit.

He said: “Fus has played other positions in his upbringing and what-not, so we’ll wait and see. But it’s for now it’s about him getting back to playing footy before there’s any discussions from our end.”

Leeds will also be without Harry Newman for Sunday’s trip to Hull FC after the centre left the field last week with a back problem at almost exactly the same time as Fusitu’a.

However, Smith played down any fears of that being a long-term layoff like the one that has hampered Fusitu’a.

Smith said: “Harry’s got a lower back disc bulge issue, so he won’t be available this week. It’s one of those ones that’s likely to settle reasonably quickly.”

And Leeds could yet get a boost in their backline with confirmation that Ash Handley is back in training after missing last week’s game with a rib cartilage problem.

Smith said: “Ash has been out there running around today and he’s done more each day. We’ll see where he is after today.”

