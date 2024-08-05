Leeds Rhinos captain Cameron Smith is among four Super League players to have been issued bans following the latest round of action.

Smith has been given a one-match ban following a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge for an incident during the Rhinos‘ defeat to Salford Red Devils on Saturday. His incident was at the higher end of the grading, meaning he will miss this weekend’s game against Wigan Warriors.

Smith was not the only player to be suspended from that game, too. Salford centre Tim Lafai has been banned for one match after a Grade C Head Contact charge that saw him sin-binned early into the Red Devils’ win over Brad Arthur’s side.

And two players from Hull FC have been banned, compounding a miserable weekend for the Black and Whites.

Key forward Jordan Lane looks set to miss his first match of the season this weekend after a Grade B Head Contact charge during their heavy defeat to St Helens. He has been suspended for one match.

And Hull team-mate Brad Fash has also been given a one-match ban following an incident which resulted in the same grading and charge as Lane during the loss on Saturday afternoon.

All players have until 12pm on Tuesday to decide whether or not they wish to lodge an appeal against their respective suspensions.

The full disciplinary round-up for Round 20 of Super League:

Tim Lafai (Salford Red Devils) – Grade C Head Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Cameron Smith (Leeds Rhinos) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher end of the grade)

Jordan Lane (Hull FC) – Grade B Head Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher end of the grade)

Brad Fash (Hull FC) – Grade B Head Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher end of the grade)

