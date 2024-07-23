Leeds Rhinos have lost winger David Fusitu’a to a fresh injury setback, with the Tonga international set for a new spell on the sidelines after he was left out of their squad to face Huddersfield on Thursday.

Fusitu’a’s time at Headingley has been seriously hampered by injuries – and he looks set to miss another period of action after being omitted from Brad Arthur’s 21-man squad to face the Giants this week.

Leeds have not specified the extent of the latest injury setback for Fusitu’a, but have confirmed he is injured and been replaced in their squad by youngster Ben Littlewood.

However, there is some good news following confirmation that Sam Eseh Jr’s loan deal has been extended. The prop arrived from Wigan Warriors last month, and has impressed during his short stint with the Rhinos thus far.

That deal is now likely to continue on a week-to-week basis for the foreseeable future, with Eseh Jr a part of Arthur’s plans moving forwards.

READ NEXT: Leeds Rhinos’ influence across Super League underlined by ridiculous team of former players

He started in last week’s defeat to Hull KR and looks set to continue in that position this weekend as the Rhinos face a huge West Yorkshire derby that could have a major impact on their hopes of making the Super League play-offs.

James Bentley is once again named in a Leeds 21-man squad, and he could feature for the first time since March. Arthur confirmed post-match last week that Bentley was only overlooked due to Leeds having injury concerns over a number of backs, leading to Alfie Edgell taking a spot on the bench.

Mickael Goudemand is still ruled out with a shoulder injury and Justin Sangare with a knee injury.

Leeds Rhinos 21-man squad: Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Paul Momirovski, Ash Handley, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, James McDonnell, Jack Sinfield, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Ben Littlewood, Sam Eseh Jr.