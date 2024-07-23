Warrington Wolves are set to land an enormous signing for the rest of this season, with John Bateman set to join the club on loan, according to reports in Australia.

The Daily Telegraph have reported that the Wire will make a significant mid-season capture with the addition of the 30-year-old England international, who is set to leave Wests Tigers amidst their ongoing salary cap struggles.

Bateman will return to Super League for a third stint in the competition and will link up with Warrington as early as this week. A debut against former club Wigan Warriors appears unlikely at this stage, though.

Bateman is set to return to Wests next year to honour the remaining two seasons of his contract, making this loan move all the more intriguing.

One of the best back-rowers in the game, Bateman hands the Wire another mid-season boost following the early arrival of Luke Yates from Huddersfield Giants.

Their pack has now been significantly strengthened for the run-in across the remainder of this season.

Wests CEO Shane Richardson made a trip to England earlier this year to offer Tigers players to Super League clubs, with Bateman reportedly among the list of stars being offered up.

And now, it appears he is set to return to England with immediate effect on a short-term basis. It remains unclear when Warrington will confirm the news of Bateman’s return but when they do, it will be a signing that sends ripples through the rest of Super League.

He will likely look to debut against Hull KR next week, in a game which will have major ramifications for both clubs in the race for a top-two finish in Super League.

READ NEXT: Analysing the changes Lee Briers will bring to St Helens’ attack in 2025 including strengths and weaknesses

MORE TRANSFERS: Liam Watts drops hint on Castleford Tigers future as he reveals contract clause