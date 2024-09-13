With two rounds of the regular Super League season remaining, Leeds Rhinos are still in with a chance of making the play-offs following an upturn in form after Brad Arthur’s arrival.

But just how goos has that form been compared to the rest of the teams in Super League?

We were seriously intrigued by this, so we’ve worked it out and stuck a table together for your perusal!

Australian Arthur arrived in the country in mid-July, and though he was present for a defeat at Warrington Wolves on July 11, his first official game in charge came nine days later at Headingley against Hull KR.

We’ve used that clash with the Robins as a marker and put together a Super League table which spans the time period between rounds 18 to 25, inclusive.

Most clubs have played eight games in that period, but Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards have played nine owing to the pair’s rescheduled Round 2 meeting which was played out on August 6.

LRL RECOMMENDS: IMG Grading timetable explained as rugby league clubs prepare to find out scores next month

Brad Arthur’s record at Leeds so far

Arthur has won five of his eight games in charge of Leeds to date, picking up wins against Huddersfield Giants, Wigan, Catalans Dragons, London Broncos and Hull FC.

His three defeats thus far have come in his first game against Hull KR, away against Salford Red Devils and at Magic Weekend against Warrington.

Here’s a look at every other team’s record during his tenure, with the teams listed in the order they sat on the Super League ladder heading into Round 18. For the record, Leeds sat 7th.

Key: P = Played / W = Won / D = Drawn / L = Lost / CP = Competition Points gained / PD = Points Difference

1. Wigan Warriors

P: 9, W: 6, D: 0, L: 3 – CP: 12, PD: +22

2. Warrington Wolves

P: 8, W: 6, D: 0, L: 2 – CP: 12, PD: +96

3. Hull KR

P: 8, W: 7, D: 0, L: 1 – CP: 14, PD: +164

4. St Helens

P: 8, W: 3, D: 0, L: 5 – CP: 6, PD: -77

5. Catalans Dragons

P: 8, W: 2, D: 0, L: 6 – CP: 4, PD: -66

6. Salford Red Devils

P: 8, W: 4, D: 0, L: 4 – CP: 8, PD: +24

8. Leigh Leopards

P: 9, W: 8, D: 0, L: 1 – CP: 16, PD: +162

9. Huddersfield Giants

P: 8, W: 3, D: 0, L: 5 – CP: 6, PD: -79

10. Castleford Tigers

P: 8, W: 2, D: 0, L: 6 – CP: 4, PD: -75

11. Hull FC

P: 8, W: 1, D: 0, L: 7 – CP: 2, PD: -200

12. London Broncos

P: 8, W: 2, D: 0, L: 6 – CP: 4, PD: -68

LRL RECOMMENDS: Super League’s top 10 penalty machines ranked with Wigan Warriors star FIRST and Leeds Rhinos duo included

How the Super League table would look if it started when Brad Arthur took charge of Leeds Rhinos

Leigh lost their rescheduled clash at Wigan in August, but it’s actually Adrian Lam’s side who occupy top spot in this table having won every one of their other eight games during Arthur’s tenure at Leeds.

Hull KR, who beat Leeds in Arthur’s first official game at the helm, sit 2nd with seven wins from their eight games, while both Warrington and Wigan have claimed 12 competition points in the same timeframe.

To evidence just how well Arthur has done at Leeds to this point, the Rhinos would comfortably occupy a play-off spot if the season had started when he took charge, sat 5th having won three of his eight games in the hotseat to date.

At the other end of the table, Hull FC – who the Rhinos swept aside at Headingley in Round 25 – would sit rock bottom with just two competition points and a woeful points difference of -200!

London, who occupy bottom spot in the real Super League table, would sit 10th, with only a narrowly inferior points difference keeping them behind Catalans Dragons in 9th.

St Helens meanwhile would sit 7th, showing just how much they’ve struggled in recent weeks.

Below is a look at the table in full since Round 18 began…

How the Super League table would look if it started after Brad Arthur’s first game in charge of Leeds Rhinos

LRL RECOMMENDS: Leeds Rhinos duo and Hull FC pair among Super League’s best overseas one-club men after Carlos Tuimavave exit