With the gap closing between teams in Super League, discipline can often be the deciding factor in games.

Penalties can often be the turning point in games, either relieveing pressure or allowing teams to keep the scoreboard ticking over with a two-pointer.

But which players have conceded the most penalties so far this season? Well, Love Rugby League has you covered, as we’ve crunched the numbers to find the 10 players who have conceded the most penalties in 2024.

Liam Horne – 14

Castleford Tigers hooker Liam Horne is the first name on our naughty list, as he has racked up a total of 14 penalties across his 23 appearances this season. The PNG international has also copped one red card and two yellow cards in 2024.

Leroy Cudjoe – 14

Huddersfield Giants star Leroy Cudjoe sits level with Liam Horne in our list, as he has also conceded 14 penalties in his 20 Super League appearances this year. Despite the fairly high number of penalties, he has not been on the receiving end of either a yellow card or a red card in 2024 too.

Rhyse Martin – 15

It’s another Kumul on our list now, as current Leeds Rhinos star Rhyse Martin has 15 penalties against his name over his 25 Super League games this season. He has also been handed one yellow card.

Kallum Watkins – 15

Player of the match Kallum Watkins is interviewed by Sky Sports following Salford Red Devils’ win against Leeds Rhinos in Round 20 of the 2024 Super League season

From one back-rower to another now, as Kallum Watkins mirrors Martin with a tally of 15 penalties in 25 matches this year. He too has also copped one yellow card.

Liam Farrell – 15

The third back-rower in a row, with Wigan Warriors‘ Liam Farrell also joining Watkins and Martin on 15 penalties in his 22 Super League showings. Unlike the previous pair, Farrell has yet to receive a card of any kind this year.

Ligi Sao – 17

You’re joking, not another one?!? Hull FC back-rower Ligi Sao edges into the top five in this list with a total of 17 penalties in 20 Super League games. He also tops the charts for red cards, with two to his name this year, and has also picked up a further two yellow cards as well.

Will Lovell – 20

Another back-rower here, with London Broncos man Will Lovell totalling 20 penalties in his 25 Super League games in 2024. He has also copped two yellow cards this season, but as of yet has not been shown a red.

James McDonnell – 21

Leeds Rhinos back-rower (yes, back-rower…) McDonnell comes in third on the list as he has tallied 21 penalties in 23 games – almost a penalty a game. Despite his record, he is yet to receive a card of any colour thus far.

Elie El-Zakhem – 22

The seventh and final back-rower in this list is Castleford Tigers ace Elie El-Zakhem, who has amassed 22 penalties in his 23 Super League games so far. Whilst he has copped nearly a penalty a game, he hasn’t been shown a card of any description to date.

Harry Smith – 22

Harry Smith in action for Wigan Warriors in 2024

Rounding off our naughty list is Wigan Warriors star Harry Smith, who has racked up 22 penalties in just 20 Super League games this year – an average of 1.1 penalties per game. The England half-back has also been brandished one red card and two yellow cards at the time of writing.

