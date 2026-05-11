Former Leeds Rhinos and St Helens star Konrad Hurrell has hung up his boots following a brief stint in France with Lezignan.

Tonga icon Hurrell – who will turn 35 in August – first arrived in the UK ahead of the 2019 campaign as he linked up with Leeds.

The centre had clocked up 116 appearances in the NRL prior between New Zealand Warriors and Gold Coast Titans, and went on to lift a Challenge Cup with the Rhinos in 2020.

Joining Saints ahead of the 2022 campaign, his first year on Merseyside ended with a Grand Final triumph against former club Leeds, with Hurrell on the scoresheet at Old Trafford.

Eventually departing the BrewDog Stadium at the end of the 2025 season, cult hero Hurrell made the move to France as he joined Lezignan for the remainder of their Super XIII campaign.

And having missed out on the play-offs across the Channel, he has brought the curtain down on a professional career which began with an NRL debut back in 2012.

Former Super League cult hero Konrad Hurrell retires as tributes paid

Across his time in the NRL and Super League as well as the games he played on the international front for Tonga, the 34-year-old amassed over 250 career appearances, scoring over 100 tries in the process.

His final game came as Lezignan beat Albi 30-11 on Sunday, securing an eighth place finish in the Super XIII, formerly recognised as the French Elite Championship.

A popular figure wherever he donned a shirt, Hurrell also featured on loan/dual-registration for Halifax Panthers, Bradford Bulls and Swinton Lions last year during his final season as a Saint.

In a post on Instagram, Hurrell paid tribute to the final club of his career, writing: “I appreciate your love and welcome for me and my little family in the Lezignan family and this great club.

“Loving French XIII rugby. To the boys and coaches, sorry my French sucks, I’ll be better next time 😂

“Love you all 😘 YES YES Lezignan.”

Hundreds of comments were posted in response wishing him well in his retirement, with those including messages from current St Helens star Kyle Feldt, former Saints ace Dom Peyroux and ex-Leigh man Mark Ioane.