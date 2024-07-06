Josh Charnley injury latest provided by Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam

Leigh Leopards winger Josh Charnley will go for scans on his rib injury over the weekend, his coach Adrian Lam has confirmed.

Charnley started in Leigh‘s 24-6 defeat to his former club Wigan at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night, but left the field in the latter stages of the first half after taking a knock to his ribs in a carry from backfield.

The 33-year-old was unable to return to the fold, with Lam saying his prolific winger will go for X-rays over the weekend as the club look to discover the extent of the injury.

“He’s done his ribs, I think it might be rib cartilage,” Lam told Love Rugby League. “We’ll get that X-rayed over the weekend and see what the issues are on Monday.”

The ‘Battle of the Borough’ was the very definition of it’s marketing term on Friday night. It was a bruising encounter, with both sides being physical defensively and putting on an entertaining show for the 16,053 crowd inside the stadium.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Lam says his side will be better from that performance they produced at Wigan, who currently hold all four trophies available to them.

“I thought the game was an outstanding game of rugby tonight as in the physicality side, I think both teams turned up to play,” Lam said.

“It was exactly what we needed as a group and it’s the first time that we’ve played together with that forward pack since the start of the year funnily enough, so I wish it could’ve been sooner but it’s not. I’m just really proud of our effort there, I thought we were really physical, defensively we were outstanding apart from a couple of little glitches.

“I think we counted six times when we probably should have scored had we taken a different option. It’s just a real simple ‘go yourself’ and get the ball down and score.

“We made five or six clean breaks so there was a lot of effort there and I’m proud of them in that way but I’m disappointed in allowing a penalty when we were in the game and then a simple try for (Liam) Marshall in the corner. We’ve got to be better than that.”

But for Lam, whose side sit seven points adrift of the play-off places following an injury-laden first half of the campaign, the positives outweighed the negatives in their defeat at Wigan.

“I thought we were the better team to be honest,” Lam said. “I thought we created a lot of opportunities.

“I thought we attacked really well. I thought we defended the majority of the time really well except from defending (Bevan) French and (Jake) Wardle, I think they are the two players tonight that changed the game.”

