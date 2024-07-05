Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet provides Mike Cooper injury update after Leigh Leopards win

Wigan Warriors prop Mike Cooper has been ruled out of Friday’s derby against St Helens, his coach Matt Peet has confirmed.

The England international left the action just minutes into Wigan’s 24-6 win over Leigh Leopards at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night after making a tackle on Robbie Mulhern, leaving the field in a groggy state accompanied by two medical staff.

As a result of his failed head injury assessment, the return to play concussion protocol has ruled him out of next Friday’s home derby against rivals St Helens.

“He’s alright, he’s disappointed but it’s one of them things,” Wigan coach Matt Peet said in his post-match press conference. “The timing and coming together of two players and he’ll sit down for a week.

“And rightly so (he won’t play next week), when it’s like that and it’s that clean it’s important that the players are looked after.

“I don’t think it’s an easy one to accept as a coach, it might be that we’ll give him a bit longer (time off), but we’ll look after him.

“These things happen in games of rugby, they are not nice to see to anyone but the players’ health and welfare in the short and long-term has to be priority.”

Peet added that he was pleased with the manner of his side’s win over Leigh as his side went four points clear at the top of the Super League table after St Helens lost to Castleford Tigers 8-6 on the same night.

“Really pleased,” Peet said of his side’s display. “I think we came up against a really good team, really determined with a lot to play for, (it was) intense, so it was a challenge with what happened to Mike Cooper early on in the game. There were lots of tests there today and I thought the group delivered.”

