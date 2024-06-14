Hull FC have boosted their squad mid-season with the addition of forward Jed Cartwright on an 18-month contract.

Son of incoming coach John, Cartwright will provide a lift for Hull’s prospects as they attempt to pull away from the bottom of the Super League table.

This is our take on the Black and Whites’ new man with our scouting report.

It isn’t always a good sign when a coach signs their son, but with Jed Cartwright, things might be a little different.

Like Brent Naden, he’s proven himself too good for reserve grade, but has also had his opportunities at first grade level have been limited to just 34 appearances split over six seasons, often a result of those in front of him as much as anything else.

The second row/centre came through at Penrith and won the NSW Cup in a side that featured Jarome Luai, Viliame Kikau and Moses Leota.

At first grade level, Kikau, Liam Martin and Isaah Yeo were all floating around in his preferred position with Matt Burton, Stephen Crichton and a then-younger Naden all options in the centres. Tough crowd.

A lack of opportunities encouraged him to try his luck at Souths, but there, Jed again found himself behind a stellar back row of Cameron Murray, Jai Arrow and Keaon Koloamatangi, often limiting his time to that of a bench utility.

He won another NSW Cup last year and before taking the plunge on a move to Newcastle, but his arrival coincided with the emergence of Kai Pearce-Paul and Dylan Lucas as the next big thing in the Hunter Valley, often forcing long-time rep forward Tyson Frizell to the bench.

Cartwright is a good size, works ultra hard and has plenty of versatility across positions. Lack of game time has often been his biggest issue, but that won’t be a problem at Hull FC. Hopes should be high.

Verdict: B

