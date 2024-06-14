Jayden Sullivan twist as agent discusses possible Super League move

Jayden Sullivan’s agent has seemingly poured cold water on the prospect of him moving to Super League any time soon.

Love Rugby League reported earlier this week that clubs had been alerted to the potential availability of Sullivan, who is available to leave Wests Tigers as part of a major rebuild at the club.

Sullivan has been linked with both Hull FC and Salford Red Devils but his agent, Mario Tartak, has told Australia’s Daily Telegraph that as things stand, the half-back will not be going to Super League.

“My client Jayden Sullivan will not be going to the Super League,” Tartak said. “These rumours are just that.”

Sullivan is one of several players who were effectively shopped to English clubs in a recent visit to the country as Wests plan an overhaul of their squad in 2025.

The likes of Brent Naden have also been told they can leave the club at the end of this season, and Super League clubs have not given up hope they can convince Sullivan to make the move.

But at the age of 22, it appears as though his preference may well be to remain in the NRL with the Tigers and fight it out for a place in their squad moving forwards.

However, he has been left out in recent weeks, with former Huddersfield and Leeds half-back Aidan Sezer favoured over Sullivan.

