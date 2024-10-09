Hull KR’s preparations for the Super League Grand Final are ramping up: and it’s clear they are leaving nothing to chance.

The Robins take on Wigan Warriors in the Old Trafford showpiece this Saturday evening, the first time they have made it to the Grand Final in the summer era.

Rovers are one win away from a first major trophy since 1985, and their preparations appear to be as meticulous as possible.

The Robins held an open training session on Wednesday, their final full session before Saturday’s game. Supporters and the media – including Love Rugby League – were invited in, and there was a fascinating bit of detail any eagle-eyed attendee may have picked up on.

Anyone who has watched a Super League Grand Final before will know all too well that the in-goal areas at Old Trafford are hazardous, to say the least.

They are much, much shorter than a traditional Super League pitch and with a steep drop-off towards the stand after the pitch, there’s always a heightened risk of serious injury for any player.

It means kicking becomes massively impacted too, and Rovers deliberately shortened their own in-goal areas on the Craven Park pitch on Wednesday morning to prepare themselves for Old Trafford as best as possible.

The evidence comes from leading Hull KR podcast, The Robin Pod, on Twitter:

Grand Final preparations well underway at Craven Park. Crazy how small the in goal areas are at Old Trafford. pic.twitter.com/XaxGosEhC3 — The 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗶𝗻 𝗣𝗼𝗱 (@Robin_Pod) October 9, 2024

They re-marked their pitch to ensure their wingers and ball-players were accustomed to the change in length of such a vital part of the field. Who knows how crucial it could be come Saturday evening.

Maybe it will be the difference between victory and defeat!

