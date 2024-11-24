Hull KR have launched an eye-catching clothing range which they will use in the warm-up ahead of January’s historic Amsterdam Challenge pre-season clash.

Willie Peters’ side will take on Championship outfit York at the NRCA Arena in Amsterdam on January 25 in a friendly, with the 2024 Super League Grand Finalists aiming to help develop local interest in the sport of rugby league.

Inspired by the famous orange kit donned by the Dutch national football team during their UEFA EURO 1988 triumph, the ‘warm-up range’ released by the Robins features a t-shirt – available in both short and long sleeve – as well as a hoodie.

Just like the shirt donned by Rudd Gullit and Marco Van Basten in Munich back in ’98 as they beat the Soviet Union 2-0 to be crowned champions of Europe, KR’s new range sees a vibrant orange panelled design with a white collar.

Hull KR launch SENSATIONAL Netherlands-inspired clothing range for Amsterdam Challenge

In addition to the KR badge and the logo of manufacturer OXEN Sports, the ‘Netherlands Rugby League Board’ graphic is also displayed along the neckline of the Robins’ range in navy blue.

As the principal sponsors of the inaugural Amsterdam Challenge, the logo of Rugbyleague.com is then splashed across the clothing range in the same colour.

And while it’s no secret that KR’s hierarchy hope they can make the trip to the capital of the Netherlands a regular one, the club have produced just 500 of the short sleeve Dutch-inspired t-shirts.

Promoted as limited edition, each of the 500 is individually numbered – and having gone on sale on Sunday evening, the Robins posted the news that half of the stock had already been snapped up within 21 minutes!

The hoodie and long sleeve t-shirt, which appears to be made with thicker material, haven’t been billed as limited edition but have proven popular with supporters on social media and look likely to be purchased en-masse.

All three items in the range can be seen below, modelled by centre Jack Broadbent and head coach Peters in front of one of Amsterdam’s world-renowned canals.

Hull KR’s Netherlands-inspired clothing range modelled by Jack Broadbent and Willie Peters – Image credit: Hull KR

