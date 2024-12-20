Hull KR pull off major retention coup as key forward signs long-term contract

Hull KR forward James Batchelor has committed his long-term future to the club, signing a new deal that will keep him at Sewell Group Craven Park until at least the end of 2029.

The 26-year-old has made 52 appearances for the Robins since arriving from boyhood club Wakefield Trinity ahead of the 2023 season.

Batchelor has become a mainstay in Willie Peters’ forward pack over the last two seasons, having appeared in the 2023 Challenge Cup final and the 2024 Super League Grand Final, whilst helping the Robins secure the club’s highest-ever Super League finish in 2024.

The Wakefield-born back-rower will now be a Hull KR player for at least the next five years thanks to his contract extension.

“I’m absolutely buzzing,” Batchelor said of his new deal.

“When the club approached me and talked about extending it was a no-brainer, it was quick and there’s no place I’d rather be.

“As soon as I came and moved over here, me and my partner settled really well and we just loved it.

“We’re not from Hull, I wasn’t a Hull KR fan growing up, but it certainly feels like my club now.”

Batchelor came through the academy ranks at Wakefield before making his first-team debut in 2016. He went on to make 96 appearances for Trinity before making the move to Hull KR, where he quickly became a fans’ favourite.

Hull KR coach Willie Peters admits tying down Batchelor to a long-term extension is a huge coup for the club.

“Batch is a key signing for us,” said Peters.

“It was important we locked him down long-term as he’s a big part of what we’re doing.

“I’ve seen a lot of growth in James, especially off-field in terms of his leadership.

“He’s very settled which is helping him perform on the field. He’s one of our leaders and is very important to what this club is about.”

Batchelor has made 150 senior career appearances, scoring 24 tries and kicking 14 goals.

