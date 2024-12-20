Catalans Dragons’ star-studded potential 2025 line-up, including SIX new signings

2025 is a huge year for Catalans Dragons, but they have hit the market hard in an attempt to bring them back to the top table of Super League.

There’s no way of sugarcoating it, but 2024 was a season of failure for the usually competitive Dragons, as they missed out on the play-offs just one year after making the Super League Grand Final.

The likes of Tommy Makinson, Elliott Whitehead, Luke Keary, Nick Cotric and Tevita Pangai Junior have joined the project in Perpignan: and they will only add more quality to the side overall.

But, with so many options at Steve McNamara’s disposal, how will they line up in 2025? Here, Love Rugby League analyses their strongest 17.

1. Sam Tomkins

The bonafide Catalans icon is back for another year following a sudden retirement U-turn in 2024,and he will certainly be one of McNamara’s key men for 2025. Wigan native Tomkins has made 110 appearances for Les Dracs since joining the club in 2019, and has become one of their main leaders in that time.

2. Tommy Makinson

Slotting into the vacant number No. 2 jersey should be former St Helens man Makinson, who has joined Les Dracs for the next two years.

The England international will bring heaps of quality and experience to the French side next year – with 337 appearances for St Helens to his name. He is also a serial trophy winner, too, with five Grand Final wins, one Challenge Cup and one World Club Challenge title to his name to date, which could be a huge boost to his new employers.

3. Arthur Romano

Next year, Romano has a big opportunity to make his case to be a starting centre at Catalans for the foreseeable future: and he will likely be given a go in Round One, you’d wager. The France international, who can also play on the wing, has made 78 appearances for Les Dracs to date.

4. Reimis Smith

Former Melbourne Storm back Reimis Smith will likely occupy the other centre spot in 2025, but will be hoping for a better time of it this year. He was drafted in to the Stade Gilbert Brutus midway through the 2024 campaign from Melbourne Storm, and made five appearances for the club in that time. But with a full pre-season under his belt with Les Dracs, he should be ready to properly hit the ground running.

5. Nick Cotric

X factor back Nick Cotric is a brilliant signing for Catalans, and he should come straight into the starting 13 in 2025.

The former Canberra Raiders man, who has won Test caps for both Australia and Serbia, will bring heaps of NRL experience to Les Dracs next season, but is crucially another brilliant finisher. He notched 63 tries in his 149 NRL appearances during his time Down Under: and this will take Catalans’ attack up another gear next year.

6. Luke Keary

Another man with fantastic NRL experience heading to Perpignan is half-back Keary. The former Sydney Roosters man was a surprise signing given he had initially planned to retire after the 2024 campaign, but it’s a brilliant pick-up nonetheless.

He will bring experience and quality to their spine, which they desperately missed last year. And like Makinson, Keary knows what it takes to win titles – with three NRL Premiership wins to his name.

7. Theo Fages

A new arrival for the 2024 season, Fages will be hoping to carry on his own personal form in this new-look side next year.

The France international was a standout performer for his team last year, with his creativity arguably the only thing really keeping them in the play-off hunt. The former Huddersfield and St Helens man also has decent Super League experience, which makes him even more valuable.

8. Julian Bousquet

Julian ‘The Bus’ Bousquet has been a mainstay of Catalans’ forward pack for well over a decade now and could well reach the 300-game milestone in Dragons colours next season all being well – with the France international currently sat on 282 appearances for the club.

READ NEXT

👉 My Ultimate Team: Luke Robinson’s best 13 of team-mates including Wigan Warriors, Huddersfield Giants icons

👉 IRL world rankings: England remain 3rd as Papua New Guinea and Tonga rise

👉 Super League-linked halfback makes cross-NRL switch with unique contract situation explained

9. Alrix Da Costa

Hooker is a pretty tough spot for Catalans, following the departure of veteran Micky McIlorum to Hull KR, but Alrix Da Costa is the front-runner to take up the vacant spot.

The France international has a decent tally of 123 appearances for Catalans to date, an impressive figure for a 27-year-old, and will now be looking to fully establish himself as the starting hooker moving forward.

10. Chris Satae

Potentially a big call, given Chris Satae has mainly been used as an impact player from the bench during his career: but he is one of the best props in Super League on his day and could do some serious damage if deployed from the get-go.

His explosive carrying is such a valuable asset to any side, and he showed flourishes of what he is capable of for Les Dracs last year, so hopefully we see the best of him in 2025.

11. Tariq Sims

Another man with heaps of experience is Sims, who had a decent first year in the south of France all things considered.

The former Fiji and New South Wales representative made 22 appearances for Catalans in his maiden campaign and brought some much-needed power and physicality to their defence: and he should yet again be a key man in this area in 2025.

12. Elliott Whitehead

Whitehead is back in Perpignan for a second stint and he could just be the man to help turn things around.

He’s been fairly open on how he isn’t just coming for a holiday to end his illustrious career, and that sort of attitude should help get the best out of his new side as they go looking to return to the top table. He also has heaps of experience, which is just another tick in his box.

13. Benjamin Garcia

Rounding off the starting 13 is captain fantastic Garcia, who will likely play a major role for the French side again in 2025.

Garcia has been one of the premier loose forwards in Super League for a number of years now. The France skipper has a whopping 246 appearances for Les Dracs to date, so he brings plenty of experience to the side.

Bench

14. Arthur Mourgue

Mourgue will be a Hull KR player in 2026 if reports in France are proven to be correct: but he will still have an important role to play for McNamara’s side next season.

The 25-year-old is an exciting talent and the best is yet to come from Mourgue, you feel. A real livewire in attack, Mourgue’s utility value of being able to play fullback or halfback could come in handy from the bench in 2025.

15. Tevita Pangai Junior

A really shrewd signing from McNamara and Pangai Junior should bring some serious beef and size to the Catalans pack.

The Tongan powerhouse comes to France with a point to prove after a tough 2024 season with the Dolphins, where he made just nine appearances: but he still has some wealthy NRL experience to bring to the side. He is still only 28, too, so will have plenty of rugby ahead of him, which is a scary thought considering how powerful he is already.

16. Ollie Partington

Wigan Warriors academy product Partington has arrived in the south of France on the back of two standout seasons with Salford Red Devils.

Interestingly, Partington actually started 43 of his 45 appearances for Salford but we think he could be used as an impact player from the bench for Les Dracs given captain Garcia having nailed down a starting role at loose forward in recent years. Make no mistake about it though, Partington is a top quality addition for Catalans.

17. Bayley Sironen

The Australian back-rower had a solid first season with Catalans in 2024, making 22 appearances, having missed a handful due to injury.

But Sironen could be set for a big year in 2025 having now had time to settle and embrace life in Perpignan. Bayley, who is the brother of St Helens star Curtis, will be doing everything he can to help deliver silverware to the Dragons next year.

READ NEXT

👉 Kumuls star delivers ringing endorsement of the NRL’s new Papua New Guinea team

👉 Huddersfield Giants recruitment update as Luke Robinson delivers verdict on new signings

👉 Oli Leyland lifts lid on Warrington Wolves move after London Broncos transfer