Ex-Hull FC, Leeds Rhinos winger handed Bradford Bulls trial in first friendly

Former Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos winger Liam Tindall is set to feature for Championship club Bradford Bulls in their opening pre-season friendly this weekend.

The 23-year-old has linked up with the Bulls on trial after departing Super League club Hull FC last month.

Tindall, who made just three appearances for Hull during his sole season with the club, is currently a free agent and has been training with Bradford for the last couple of weeks since his time at Hull was cut short.

The Leeds-born winger is no stranger to Odsal though, having enjoyed two loan spells with the Bulls in 2022 and 2023 whilst he was a first-team squad member at Leeds.

Tindall came through the academy at the Rhinos and made 23 first-team appearances in blue and amber prior to joining Hull ahead of last season. He has previously played 13 times for Bradford on loan, scoring six tries for the Bulls.

He has been named in Brian Noble’s 25-man squad for their pre-season friendly against neighbours Keighley Cougars on Sunday afternoon – a game which has been dubbed the ‘City of Culture Clash’.

Bradford will will also get chance to see several of their new signings on show – with Waqa Blake, Matty Gee, Joe Keyes, James Meadows, Ronan Michael and Emmanuel Waine all named in Noble’s initial squad to play in their first pre-season friendly ahead of the 2025 Championship season.

Bradford’s 25-man squad to face Keighley: Sam Ackroyd, Jacob Bateman, Logan Bayliss, Waqa Blake, Mason Corbett, Matty Gee, Jamie Gill, Kieran Gill, Harry Gray, Josh Hunt, Joe Keyes, Alfie Leake, Nathan Mason, James Meadows, Ronan Michael, Jayden Okunbor, Tyran Ott, Franklin Pele, Eliot Peposhi, George Rayner, Ebon Scurr, Mitch Souter, Jorge Taufua, Liam Tindall (trailist), Emmanuel Waine.

