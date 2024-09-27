Hull KR have been unsuccessful in their second bid to downgrade Elliot Minchella’s ban, and the Robins’ skipper will miss their Super League play-off semi-final.

Minchella – who earned a place in the 2024 edition of the Super League Dream Team – was initially charged with Grade C Head Contact on September 16, receiving a two-match ban following KR’s 24-0 win at Leigh Leopards in Round 26 three days prior.

He was sin-binned during that victory having made contact with the head of Leopards ace Matt Moylan, catching the full-back with a swinging arm.

The Robins immediately confirmed they’d appeal that ban, but asked for the tribunal to be delayed until after their final game of the ‘regular’ season, at home against Leeds Rhinos.

Willie Peters’ side won that 26-16 without Minchella, finishing 2nd and setting up a home tie in the play-off semi-finals as a result.

When the tribunal verdict came out on Tuesday evening (September 24), it wasn’t the news that KR were hoping for with Minchella’s two-match ban upheld.

They then opted to appeal the tribunal verdict, essentially going in for a second appeal, but that hasn’t yielded the result they’d have hoped for either with the ban again upheld.

Hull KR discover Elliot Minchella play-off fate with second appeal verdict revealed

As a result, skipper Minchella will not be involved in that play-off semi-final at Craven Park next Friday night having seen his two-game ban upheld at Friday’s second tribunal.

The loose forward would return for the Super League Grand Final on October 12, should KR reach Old Trafford for the first time in their history.

KR confirmed the outcome of Friday’s second tribunal with a post on their X account – @hullkrofficial – which reads: “An independent Operational Rules Appeals Tribunal was convened earlier today and has upheld Elliot Minchella’s Grade C charge and ensuing suspension.

“Minchella will miss next Friday’s Play-Off Semi-Final.”