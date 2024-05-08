Hull KR have confirmed an injury blow to in-form centre Oliver Gildart, who will be out for circa six weeks, requiring surgery on a knee injury.

The 27-year-old – who joined the Robins in the off-season – had started to make his mark in recent weeks, scoring a try as Willie Peters’ side beat former club Wigan Warriors at the end of April.

But prior to their impressive 40-20 victory against St Helens at Craven Park last weekend, Gildart withdrew at the eleventh hour and was replaced by recent recruit Jack Broadbent, who himself got over the try-line on debut.

Hull KR confirm fresh injury blow with in-form centre requiring surgery

Having won seven of the last eight across all competitions, KR travel to Warrington Wolves on Thursday night in the first Super League game of Round 11.

And in the build-up to that clash at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, the Robins have confirmed Gildart’s prognosis on social media, sharing the following on X, as below.

Hull KR can confirm Oliver Gildart sustained a knee injury during the warm up in last week’s win over St. Helens. The centre will require surgery and will miss approximately the next six weeks. Everyone wishes Oliver a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/LBfEjNNH9g — Hull KR (@hullkrofficial) May 8, 2024

“Hull KR can confirmed Oliver Gildart sustained a knee injury during the warm up in last week’s win over St Helens.

“The centre will require surgery and will miss approximately the next six weeks.

“Everyone wishes Oliver a speedy recovery.”

Providing the six week timeframe is correct, the centre will now miss KR’s upcoming Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan, and would miss the final at Wembley should the Robins get there.

Gildart also missed out on the Challenge Cup triumph achieved by former employers Leigh Leopards last year having been unavailable for selection due to the date of his registration.

He could return in Round 15 as KR travel to Castleford Tigers.