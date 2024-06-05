Hull KR confirm capture of Catalans Dragons winger from 2025 on long-term deal

Hull KR have confirmed the signing of Tom Davies from 2025, with the Catalans Dragons winger joining the Robins on a long-term three-year deal which runs until the end of the 2027 season.

27-year-old Davies – who has been with the Dragons since 2020 – is off-contract come the end of this year, and Catalans confirmed that he would be departing the club at the end of the campaign earlier on Wednesday afternoon.

A Super League Grand Final winner with hometown club Wigan Warriors in 2018, Davies has gone on to feature at Old Trafford for the Dragons on two occasions, losing out on both occasions – to St Helens in 2021 & Wigan last year.

Having made 164 senior career appearances to date, including one for England, the winger needs to cross the whitewash just 10 more times to reach the landmark of 100 tries, with 59 of his 94 to date coming in Catalans’ colours.

Davies – who also played rugby union during his youth days – becomes KR‘s second confirmed signing for 2025, following on from NRL veteran Jared Waerea-Hargreaves.

Having seen his move to Craven Park confirmed, Davies said: “I can’t wait to come over to the Robins.

“I’ve had a great time in France over the last five years, but after speaking to Willie (Peters, KR head coach) and seeing where Hull KR are heading now, I know that it’s something special and I’m very much looking forward to being a part of it all.

“I know a few of the lads over at Hull KR already. I was close with Ty (Tyrone May) last year and he was telling me about the philosophy of Hull KR and what the team are about.

“Willie (Peters) was great, he took the time to speak to me and get to know me as a player and a person.

“After speaking to him and hearing what his goals are and what he wants to do with the club, it made it an easy decision for me to choose the Robins.

“I want to be pushing for trophies in a good team that’s striving for success.”

KR confirm Jordan Abdull departure

As one door closes, one opens. Prior to announcing the signing of Davies on Wednesday evening, KR confirmed that half-back Jordan Abdull would be departing the club on a permanent basis come the end of this season.

Abdull is contracted until the end of the 2026 season at Craven Park, but has fallen down the pecking order, and was sent out on a season-long loan to Catalans at the start of this season.

Like Davies, he will complete the campaign over in the South of France with the Dragons, but Abdull will not be returning to KR.

His next destination is expected to be confirmed shortly.