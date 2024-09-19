Hull KR bid farewell to 11 players as club announces departure list

Hull KR have announced their departure list, with 11 players officially leaving the club at the end of the season.

The majority of the departures have previously been announced by the Robins – but as with most of clubs – they release a full departure list towards the end of each season.

Veteran winger Ryan Hall will leave Sewell Group Craven Park to make a return to Leeds Rhinos in 2025, with the 36-year-old winger having scored 62 tries in 103 appearances for Rovers to date. He broke Super League‘s record for tries back in June, surpassing his former team-mate Danny McGuire’s previous record.

Australian centre Tom Opacic will also depart the club, having scored 13 tries in 47 appearances over the last two seasons. His next destination has yet to be confirmed, but it’s understood that he will be returning Down Under.

Ireland captain George King will leave the Robins after five seasons, with 95 appearances to his name. His next move has yet to be officially confirmed, but Hull Live reported back in April that King’s hometown club Huddersfield Giants were the frontrunners to secure his services for 2025.

Meanwhile, long-serving hooker Matt Parcell will return to his native Australia with his family at the end of the campaign. The 31-year-old has made 118 appearances since joining Rovers in 2019.

Versatile forward Matty Storton will bid farewell to Hull KR after five seasons at Sewell Group Craven Park, with 102 games under his belt. The former Bradford Bulls man has penned a three-year contract with Wakefield Trinity from 2025.

Corey Hall departed the Robins back in April to join Castleford Tigers on loan for the remainder of the season. The 22-year-old centre has signed a three-year deal with Wakefield from 2025.

Ireland international Louis Senior is another player who departed the Robins to join Castleford on loan back in April. Senior will make his move to the Tigers permanent from next season, signing a two-year contract.

Turkey international Yusuf Aydin joined Willie Peters’ side ahead of the 2023 season and would go on to play nine games before making a cross-city move to Hull FC earlier this year. He has signed a permanent contract with FC until the end of the 2026 campaign.

Ben Reynolds was a mid-season signing for Hull KR, having arrived from Championship club Featherstone Rovers. He only made two appearances for Peters’ outfit before being loaned out to Hull FC, and then returning to Featherstone on a permanent deal.

Hull KR brought in hooker Reiss Butterworth from Dewsbury Rams ahead of this season but he didn’t make a first-team appearance. The 25-year-old has signed for Championship side Sheffield Eagles for 2025, according to Hull Live.

Former Hull KR academy captain Harvey Moore will also be leaving the club at the season’s end. The young utility-back signed a first-team deal ahead of the 2023 campaign, having progressed through Rovers’ scholarship and reserve ranks.

On the departures, Peters said: “On behalf of everyone at the club, I’d like to thank all of our departing players and staff for their contributions.

“It’s been a year of further progress built on the team effort from all involved. We wish everyone departing Hull KR all the best for the future.”

