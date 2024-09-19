Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur has praised Hull KR and their boss Willie Peters ahead of the pair’s key final round clash on Friday night, highlighting the Robins’ organisation as a plus point.

The Rhinos travel to Craven Park in Round 27 hoping to pull off a shock victory, and if they do so, results elsewhere could then help them to finish in a play-off spot against the odds.

Though it’s unlikely, they could come up against a KR side playing to win to lift the League Leaders’ Shield.

For that to be the case, current top dogs Wigan Warriors would need to lose their final round class at home against a heavily-rotated Salford Red Devils on Thursday night (September 19).

Even if Wigan win on Thursday evening, the Robins will still need to avoid defeat on Friday night to ensure they finish 2nd, earning a home semi-final in the play-offs as a result.

Brad Arthur’s classy words on Hull KR and Willie Peters ahead of final round clash

Peters’ side were Arthur’s first opponents as Leeds’ head coach, with the Rhinos beaten 20-12 at Headingley back on July 20.

The East Hull natives have won all bar one of their eight games since then, and ahead of the clash at Craven Park on Friday night, Arthur heaped the praise on their opponents.

Speaking in Thursday morning’s pre-match press conference, the Australian said: “They’re a good team. They play every set out and they work really well together as a unit, as a team, with everyone knowing their jobs, one to 17.

“They’ll drag you right until the last tackle, and often, that’s when they come up with their points.

We’re going to have to make sure we’ve got full concentration for full sets of six.”

Down Under, KR boss Peters spent time in assistant roles with Manly Sea Eagles, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Newcastle Knights before taking charge at Craven Park ahead of the 2023 campaign.

And former Parramatta Eels boss Arthur said: “I know of Willie, I’ve met him a couple of times and had bits and pieces (of conversation).

“He’s done a really good job at Hull KR, and you can see that.

“He’s put some systems in place there where they all know what their job is and they have accountability to each other.”

