Hull FC confirm 14 departures, including Huddersfield Giants-bound star

Hull FC have announced that 14 players will depart the club at the end of the season, including Huddersfield Giants-bound star Liam Sutcliffe.

First reported by LoveRugbyLeague back in June, Sutcliffe‘s move across Yorkshire to the Giants has not officially been confirmed just yet.

Hull‘s press release though states ‘he will be released from the remainder of his contract to take up an opportunity with another Super League club’, so it appears we will indeed be seeing the 29-year-old in a Huddersfield shirt in 2025.

Elsewhere, it had already been confirmed that stalwarts Danny Houghton and Carlos Tuimavave would depart the MKM Stadium come the end of the campaign.

Club legend Houghton, who has spent his entire career with his hometown club, will hang up his boots following Saturday’s final league fixture at home against Catalans Dragons.

Tuimavave meanwhile, who has been an FC player since 2016, will move onto pastures new. His next destination has not yet been revealed.

It had also already been confirmed that Jake Trueman would be joining Wakefield in 2025, with the half-back penning a three-year deal at Belle Vue. He is eligible to don a shirt for Trinity in the Championship play-offs later this month.

And Hull have officially confirmed what we already knew in that four loanees would be returning to their parent clubs following Saturday’s clash with Catalans at the MKM Stadium.

Tiaki Chan and Sam Eseh will head back to Wigan Warriors, with King Vuniyayawa returning to Salford Red Devils and Leon Ruan making the move back to parent club Leeds Rhinos.

Aside from the news that Sutcliffe would be departing came the confirmation that Fiji international Mitieli Vulikijapani and academy product Charlie Severs would be heading for pastures new.

Outside-back Vulikijapani, 30, joined Hull back in 2021 from the Armed Forces, and featured twice on loan for Bradford Bulls before making his FC debut.

He will leave the club with 24 appearances to his name for the Airlie Birds having seen his last two seasons severely hampered by injury, playing just one game in 2023 and not featuring at all this term.

Severs meanwhile featured twice at senior level in July 2022, making his senior bow in the Hull derby against rivals KR. This season, he played once for the Black and Whites’ in Super League while appearing six times on loan for Championship outfit York.

But the utility has struggled with numerous shoulder injuries in recent years, and has now opted to take some time away from the game having come to the end of his contract with Hull.

Vulikijapani and Severs were the only off-contract first-team squad members at the MKM Stadium whose futures remained unclear until Tuesday afternoon’s announcement.

The Black and Whites’ exit list is rounded off with youngsters Sully Medforth, Lennon Bursell, Jeylan Hodgson and Macca Harman.

All four of those academy aces have featured out on loan in the Championship and/or League 1, but none of them have made their senior bow for Hull.

